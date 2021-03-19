'In my World Cup squad for sure': Yuvraj Singh's big praise for India newcomer Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav earned praise from all quarters after producing a Player of the Match performance in his first innings in international cricket in the fourth T20I against England in Ahmedabad. Such was the brilliance of Suryakumar’s innings that former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh said the Mumbai right-hander would surely be in his T20 World Cup squad.

In a do-or-die match, Suryakumar slammed a fluent 57 off 31 balls after walking in to bat at No.3 on Thursday. His attacking innings in which he hit three sixes – one off his very first ball – and six fours helped India to post 185 for 8 after being sent in England.

“Very happy for @surya_14kumar just batting like he’s playing an ipl game ! In my World Cup squad for sure,” tweeted Yuvraj Singh.

Very happy for @surya_14kumar just batting like he’s playing an ipl game ! In my World Cup squad for sure 👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽 #IndiavsEngland — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 18, 2021





Suryakumar Yadav looked set for much more but a controversial decision cut his innings short off Sam Curran’s bowling.

Suryakumar, who did not get to bat on his debut, came into the side replacing another impressive youngster Ishan Kishan who was left out due to an injury.

Suryakumar said that he is ready to bat at any position but was happy that he got the chance higher up the order in the fourth T20I on Thursday.





"I feel in the last three-four years I have batted at all positions. Right from opening till number seven and number eight. I am flexible to bat at any position," said Suryakumar in a virtual press conference.

"Whenever someone asks me I say the same thing, I have said the same thing to the team management as well that I am very very flexible to bat at any number wherever they want me to bat. So I am happy that I got the opportunity to bat higher up the order," he further said.

"They (team management) informed in the morning only that I will be batting higher up the order and batting at number three. So they wanted to give me the time to prepare. And I said I will try and make full use of the opportunity given when I go into bat," Suryakumar added.

Suryakumar has also earned a maiden call-up in the ODI squad and the batsman will look to make the most of the opportunity in the longer format too.