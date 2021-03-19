IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'In my World Cup squad for sure': Yuvraj Singh's big praise for India newcomer Suryakumar Yadav
Yuvraj Singh tweets on Suryakumara Yadav
Yuvraj Singh tweets on Suryakumara Yadav
cricket

'In my World Cup squad for sure': Yuvraj Singh's big praise for India newcomer Suryakumar Yadav

  • Suryakumar Yadav slammed a fluent 57 off 31 balls after walking in to bat at No.3 in 4th T20I against England. After watching his attacking batting, Yuvraj Singh said he will surely be in his World Cup squad.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:40 PM IST

Suryakumar Yadav earned praise from all quarters after producing a Player of the Match performance in his first innings in international cricket in the fourth T20I against England in Ahmedabad. Such was the brilliance of Suryakumar’s innings that former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh said the Mumbai right-hander would surely be in his T20 World Cup squad.

In a do-or-die match, Suryakumar slammed a fluent 57 off 31 balls after walking in to bat at No.3 on Thursday. His attacking innings in which he hit three sixes – one off his very first ball – and six fours helped India to post 185 for 8 after being sent in England.

“Very happy for @surya_14kumar just batting like he’s playing an ipl game ! In my World Cup squad for sure,” tweeted Yuvraj Singh.


Suryakumar Yadav looked set for much more but a controversial decision cut his innings short off Sam Curran’s bowling.

Suryakumar, who did not get to bat on his debut, came into the side replacing another impressive youngster Ishan Kishan who was left out due to an injury.

Suryakumar said that he is ready to bat at any position but was happy that he got the chance higher up the order in the fourth T20I on Thursday.


"I feel in the last three-four years I have batted at all positions. Right from opening till number seven and number eight. I am flexible to bat at any position," said Suryakumar in a virtual press conference.

"Whenever someone asks me I say the same thing, I have said the same thing to the team management as well that I am very very flexible to bat at any number wherever they want me to bat. So I am happy that I got the opportunity to bat higher up the order," he further said.

"They (team management) informed in the morning only that I will be batting higher up the order and batting at number three. So they wanted to give me the time to prepare. And I said I will try and make full use of the opportunity given when I go into bat," Suryakumar added.

Suryakumar has also earned a maiden call-up in the ODI squad and the batsman will look to make the most of the opportunity in the longer format too.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
yuvraj singh suryakumar yadav india vs england + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Ramiz Raja and Ravi Shastri.(File/ Action Images via Reuters)
Ramiz Raja and Ravi Shastri.(File/ Action Images via Reuters)
cricket

'We were like that': Ramiz Raja narrates memories of Ravi Shastri as a player

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:16 PM IST
  • Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja remembered how the Pakistan team perceived Shastri when he was a player. Raja said that Shastri looked like a misfit in the Indian cricket team as ‘he had aggression’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yuvraj Singh tweets on Suryakumara Yadav
Yuvraj Singh tweets on Suryakumara Yadav
cricket

'In my World Cup squad for sure': Yuvraj's big praise for India youngster

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:40 PM IST
  • Suryakumar Yadav slammed a fluent 57 off 31 balls after walking in to bat at No.3 in 4th T20I against England. After watching his attacking batting, Yuvraj Singh said he will surely be in his World Cup squad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan's teams will play the final three T20Is without spectators. (BCCI)
Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan's teams will play the final three T20Is without spectators. (BCCI)
cricket

History shows Virat Kohli's men start favourites to win series against England

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:22 PM IST
  • India vs England: India have won 8 out of the 9 times they played a deciding T20I in a series of 3 or more matches since the 2016 WT20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's captain Virat Kohli celebrates with his teammates Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane (REUTERS)
India's captain Virat Kohli celebrates with his teammates Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane (REUTERS)
cricket

India vs England Test series attracts highest viewership in five years

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:59 PM IST
  • The result stands testament to the ever-increasing popularity of the longest format, which also gained impetus with the introduction of the World Test Championship. The test series recorded a phenomenal cumulative reach of 103 million viewers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England captain Eoin Morgan(REUTERS)
England captain Eoin Morgan(REUTERS)
cricket

England fined 20 percent match fee for slow over-rate against India in 4th T20I

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:36 PM IST
  • India vs England: ICC's match referee Javagal Srinath imposed the sanction after Morgan's side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistani batsman Babar Azam raises his bat and helmet(AP)
Pakistani batsman Babar Azam raises his bat and helmet(AP)
cricket

Sexual harassment allegations have not affected my game: Pakistan skipper Azam

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:33 PM IST
"It is my personal issue and it is in court. My lawyer is handling it. We face all sorts of hurdles in life and I am used to it. This issue has not affected my form or cricket," Babar Azam said during a virtual press conference on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suryakumar Yadav and Parthiv Patel.(File)
Suryakumar Yadav and Parthiv Patel.(File)
cricket

'Either it's out or not out': Parthiv weighs in on 'soft signal' controversy

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:59 PM IST
Speaking on Star Sports, Parthiv said: "If I have to answer that straight, I don’t think cricket needs a soft signal. You have got to be straightforward. Either it’s out or not out."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prasidh Krishna during IPL(IPL/Twitter)
Prasidh Krishna during IPL(IPL/Twitter)
cricket

Prasidh Krishna reacts on maiden India call-up 14 months after Kohli's praise

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:52 PM IST
  • Prasidh Krishna earned his maiden India call-up for the England ODIs. That he was always in scheme of things was evident when Virat Kohli had praised him after India’s victory in a T20 match against Sri Lanka in January last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sachin Tendulkar.(Reuters Photo)
File image of Sachin Tendulkar.(Reuters Photo)
cricket

Sachin Tendulkar says 'age should not be a criteria' for team selection

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:58 PM IST
The T20I World Cup is set to take place in India later this year, and with a heavy international schedule in place, questions are being raised on whether the selectors should keep an experienced squad for the tournament, or give chance to youngsters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shreyas Iyer in action.(REUTERS)
India's Shreyas Iyer in action.(REUTERS)
cricket

Iyer makes his World Cup case with one of the best innings of his career

By Rasesh Mandani, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:20 PM IST
Whether it's blasting away from ball 1, or pacing his innings to take India to the finish line, Iyer changes gears like no one else in Team India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fans pose with the new Delhi Capitals jersey for IPL 2021
Fans pose with the new Delhi Capitals jersey for IPL 2021
ipl

Delhi Capitals launch new jersey for IPL 2021

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:16 PM IST
  • Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer and opener Shikhar Dhawan connected with them live over a video call, to catch a glimpse of the jersey and chat with the fans, making it a rare and precious experience.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smriti Mandhana scores a fifty and became the first batsman to score 10 consecutive fifty-plus score in ODIs while chasing(Twitter)
Smriti Mandhana scores a fifty and became the first batsman to score 10 consecutive fifty-plus score in ODIs while chasing(Twitter)
cricket

Harmanpreet and Co eye redemption in T20 series against South Africa

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:06 PM IST
Apart from the nine-wicket win in the second match, Mithali Raj's side failed to fire as a unit against their South African counterparts, who looked in good rhythm throughout the series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian captain Virat Kohli and batsman Hardik Pandya(PTI)
Indian captain Virat Kohli and batsman Hardik Pandya(PTI)
cricket

'He's a modern-day Viv Richards': Ex-Pak captain's huge praise for India star

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:59 PM IST
After watching his leadership and batting performance in the ongoing T20I series against England, former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja said India skipper Virat Kohli is 'modern-day Viv Richards.'
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England skipper Eoin Morgan during the toss for the 4th T20 match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.((ANI Photo/ICC Twitter))
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England skipper Eoin Morgan during the toss for the 4th T20 match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.((ANI Photo/ICC Twitter))
cricket

Battle for supremacy among two best teams in series-decider

PTI, Ahmedabad
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:33 PM IST
India, who went into the series with a fresh and fearless approach in the shortest format, find themselves well-placed in their preparations for the mega event at home later this year, irrespective of what happens in the fifth game.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India v England - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 18, 2021 England's Ben Stokes in action(REUTERS)
India v England - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 18, 2021 England's Ben Stokes in action(REUTERS)
cricket

Ben Stokes explains how England will 'benefit' from 4th T20I loss to India

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Ben Stokes, who scored a quickfire 46 off just 23 balls and almost took the game away from India said England can ‘benefit’ from the 8-wicket loss in the 4th T20I in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP