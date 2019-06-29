Yuvraj Singh starts his new innings

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has started his new innings away from the field. Stepping into a new arena, Yuvraj has decided to attempt something ‘exciting’ for Hotstar Specials latest series ‘The Office’.

Yuvraj, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket; and left behind hordes of heart-broken fans still longing for his power-packed hits, will soon be in a different avatar.

“I have tried my hand at something that is fun and exciting. The curiosity about what I’m doing with Hotstar Specials new show The Office ends today! I’ve had a lot of fun shooting for something special with the cast of the show; and I hope people enjoy watching it – stream now to know more,” said Yuvraj

‘The Office’ is an official adaptation of the international series. The 13-episode mockumentary chronicles the 9-to-5 lives of the employees at Wilkins Chawla as they navigate through their mundane routine that invariably gives rise to comical situations. The ensemble cast includes Mukul Chaddha, Gauahar Khan, Ranvir Shorey, Gopal Datt, Sayandeep Sengupta, Samridhi Dewan, Priyanka Setia, Abhinav Sharma, Gavin Methalaka, Preeti Kochar, Sunil Jetly, Chien Ho Liao, Nehpal Gautam and Mayur Bansiwal amongst others.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 17:19 IST