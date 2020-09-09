e-paper
Home / Cricket / Yuvraj Singh plans to come out of retirement and play domestic cricket for Punjab: Report

Yuvraj Singh plans to come out of retirement and play domestic cricket for Punjab: Report

It has been reported that Yuvraj has decided to come out of retirement to play domestic cricket for Punjab. Yuvraj was practicing with Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh and Anmolpreet Singh at the PCA Stadium in Mohali for the last few months.

File image of Yuvraj Singh.
File image of Yuvraj Singh.(Getty Images)
         

Only a year after announcing retirement from cricket, Yuvraj Singh could soon make his comeback. A report in Cricbuzz states that Yuvraj has decided to come out of retirement to play domestic cricket for Punjab. Cricket is currently halted in India due to Covid-19 but Yuvraj conducted two long camps at the behest of the Punjab Cricket Association, at Mohali’s PCA Stadium where he took youngsters Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh and Anmolpreet Singh under his wings and helped train them.

During the practice session, it looks like Yuvraj has rediscovered his passion for cricket and now wants to play for Punjab in the T20 tournament to help the youngster in their development, according to the report.

READ | Misbah reveals Sarfaraz Ahmed had reservations playing last T20I after being overlooked for almost entire England tour

“Initially, I wasn’t sure that I wanted to take up the offer,” Yuvraj told Cricbuzz.

“I was done with domestic cricket, though I did want to continue to play in other domestic franchise-based leagues worldwide if I got permission from the BCCI. But I also couldn’t ignore Mr Bali’s request. I gave it a lot of thought, for nearly three or four weeks, and it was almost as if I didn’t even have to make a conscious decision in the end.

“As things stand now, I will be playing only T20s if I get the nod,” Yuvraj said. “But who knows, let’s see.”

There were reports that Yuvraj was seeking a club to play in the Australian Big Bash League. But now he has confirmed that if he plays for Punjab, he will not be seeking opportunities to play in overseas leagues. He has written a letter to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah to seek permission to play for Punjab and come out of retirement, the report further stated.

