IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Yuvraj and Yusuf turn back the clock with brilliant performances in Road Safety World Series T20 final
Yusuf Pathan and Yuvraj Singh during the final.(@RSWorldSeries)
Yusuf Pathan and Yuvraj Singh during the final.(@RSWorldSeries)
cricket

Yuvraj and Yusuf turn back the clock with brilliant performances in Road Safety World Series T20 final

The night belonged to two players. Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan blasted the bowlers all around the park as they stitched together an 85-run partnership.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:47 AM IST

The first edition of the Road Safety World Series T20 saw India Legends emerge as the winners. India Legends defeated Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs on Sunday in the final at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium. India Legends have been the most dominant team in the tournament and were favourites to win the title. And they did exactly that as several retired Indian players turned on the heat in the final.

The night belonged to two players. Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan blasted the bowlers all around the park as they stitched together an 85-run partnership to take India Legends' total to 181. Yuvraj departed after scoring 60 runs off 41 balls which included four sixes and as many fours.

However, Yusuf was the star of the final as he smashed an unbeaten 62 off 36 balls while also picking up 2 wickets for 26 in his four overs. The duo got a lot of praise on Twitter for their performances.

India Legends restricted Lanka to 167/7 in 20 overs, chasing a target of 182.

Sanath Jayasuriya scored the highest 43 while captain Tillakaratne Dilshan failed to click this time, scoring just 21.

Earlier, Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf went on a rampage by slamming half-centuries to see India Legends put up a challenging total of 181 for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs.

Yuvraj got an entertaining 60 off 41 balls with four boundaries and as many sixes while Yusuf remained unbeaten on 62 in 36 balls with four hits to the ropes and five sixes.

Other than the two big men, captain Tendulkar got a classy 30 which included five boundaries.

For Lankans, none of the bowlers were impressive as Rangana Herath, Sanath Jayasuriya, Farveez Maharoof and Kaushalya Weeraratne took one wicket each.

The tournament's leading wicket-taker and Sri Lanka's match-winner Dilshan returned empty-handed, giving away 25 runs in two overs.

India got an unexpected slow start to the innings. They lost their first wicket in the third over itself. Virender Sehwag was bowled by Rangana Hearth while going for a big shot after hitting the left-arm spinner out of the park in the previous ball.

In the next over, Tendulkar swept Dilshan for back-to-back boundaries, taking back the control before S Badrinath was out leg before wicket to the left-arm orthodox of Sanath Jayasuriya.

Coming next, Yuvraj got a classy boundary on the on-off Dhammika Prasad before the two went silent for the next few overs.

Once Dilsan came in, Yuvraj smacked Dilshan for two sixes and by the end of 10th over India were 77 for two. In the 11th over, Maharoof got the scalp of Tendulkar who went for a lose shot that went into the hands of wicket-keeper Upul Tharanga.

Post Tendulkar's wicket, the two big hitters went on a rampage where they executed some big shots whenever it was pitched in their zone that left Sri Lanka hapless and helpless.

In the 16th over, Yuvraj and Yusuf hit Prasad for 22 that had two sixes and as many fours. Yusuf followed it with three sixes in the next over of Kulasekara.

A while later Yuvraj was dismissed by Kaushalya Weeraratne in the 19th over, but it was enough for Yusuf with brother Irfan to take the team past 180.

Brief scores: India Legends 181/4 in 20 overs (Yusuf Pathan 62*, Yuvraj Singh 60, Sachin Tendulkar 30) beat Sri Lanka legends 167/7 in 20 overs (Sanath Jayasuriya 43, Chinthaka Jayasinghe 40, Kausalya Weeraratne 38; Yusuf Pathan 2/26, Irfan Pathan 2/29) by 14 runs.

(with ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
road safety world series
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
South Africa women's cricket team.(Official CSA / Twitter)
South Africa women's cricket team.(Official CSA / Twitter)
cricket

Proteas women's historic win in India brings some relief at Cricket South Africa

PTI, Johannesburg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:26 AM IST
The visitors clinched the T20 International series on Sunday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The T20 win follows their success in the ODI series, which ended with a 4-1 win.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli celebrates a wicket. (BCCI)
Virat Kohli celebrates a wicket. (BCCI)
cricket

'Good captaincy from Kohli to bring him on': Gambhir's turning point of 5th T20I

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:25 AM IST
  • India vs England: Virat Kohli pulled off an ace when he handed the ball to the India pacer, who Gautam Gambhir reckons, produced the 'turning point' of the 5th T20I.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yusuf Pathan and Yuvraj Singh during the final.(@RSWorldSeries)
Yusuf Pathan and Yuvraj Singh during the final.(@RSWorldSeries)
cricket

Yuvraj-Yusuf turn back clock with brilliant knocks in Road Safety Series final

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:47 AM IST
The night belonged to two players. Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan blasted the bowlers all around the park as they stitched together an 85-run partnership.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, left, watches as captain Virat Kohli, right, reacts after the dismissal of England's Jos Buttler during the fifth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)
India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, left, watches as captain Virat Kohli, right, reacts after the dismissal of England's Jos Buttler during the fifth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)
cricket

Virat Kohli, Bhuvaneswar Kumar reveal new ways to dominate

By Abhishek Paul, Ahmedabad
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:47 AM IST
  • India skipper wants to take up the T20 opener's role on a regular basis while the paceman's guile and form on return from injury is promising in the build up to the Oct-Nov T20 World Cup.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Hardik Pandya celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jason Roy with teammates.(REUTERS)
India's Hardik Pandya celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jason Roy with teammates.(REUTERS)
cricket

All-round Hardik Pandya returns, lends India T20 side crucial balance

By Rasesh Mandani, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:30 AM IST
  • Pandya's return to bowling, after lengthy injury management post a back surgery, played a crucial role in India's 3-2 T20 series win over England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Ramiz Raja. (Action Images via Reuters)
File image of Ramiz Raja. (Action Images via Reuters)
cricket

'Current format was lopsided & it made no sense not having India-Pak series'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:10 AM IST
  • Raja also said that there should be a separate window for WTC where every team should face each other to attract more sponsorship for the longest format of the game.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zaheer Khan during a special Program in Pune,(HT Photo)
Zaheer Khan during a special Program in Pune,(HT Photo)
cricket

Zaheer Khan names the 'silent hero' of India's T20I win against England

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:47 AM IST
  • "In all of that, this player is doing his job silently. He's the silent hero of this series. His numbers are as good as any top player," Zaheer said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, shakes hands with England's captain Eoin Morgan after India won the fifth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, shakes hands with England's captain Eoin Morgan after India won the fifth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)
cricket

‘People can have conflicts, that's not uncommon’: Morgan

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:22 AM IST
While speaking in the post-match virtual press conference, the visiting captain said that he was unaware of what exactly transpired between Kohli and Butler.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smriti Mandhana(Twitter)
Smriti Mandhana(Twitter)
cricket

It's bitter pill to swallow: Smriti Mandhana

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:30 PM IST
After losing the opening T20I by eight wickets, India were in for a chance to level the three-match T20I series as SA Women needed 19 runs from last 12 balls while chasing 159 to win.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yusuf Pathan (L) and Yuvraj Singh (R) of India Legends(Road Safety World Series / Twitter)
Yusuf Pathan (L) and Yuvraj Singh (R) of India Legends(Road Safety World Series / Twitter)
cricket

Road Safety World Series 2021 Final: India Legends win by 14 runs

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:40 AM IST
India Legends scored 181 for 4 in 20 overs after Tillakaratne Dilshan & Co won the toss and opted to field. In reply, the Sri Lankan side was restricted to 167 for 7.
READ FULL STORY
Close
South Africa women beat India Women by six wickets(Official CSA / Twitter)
South Africa women beat India Women by six wickets(Official CSA / Twitter)
cricket

SA Women beat India Women by 6 wickets in 2nd T20I

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:25 PM IST
Opener Lizelle Lee (70) and Laura Wolvaardt (53*) scored their respective half-centuries as the visitors chased down a 159-run target to win the game by six wickets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jofra Archer will miss India ODI series and first few games of IPL.(IPL/Twitter)
Jofra Archer will miss India ODI series and first few games of IPL.(IPL/Twitter)
cricket

Archer wants to be there at T20 WC, Ashes, he made sensible decision: Silverwood

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:01 PM IST
Silverwood's remark came as Archer was deemed unfit for the upcoming three-match ODI series against India. The pacer has also been ruled out from the initial phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former England Nasser Hussain (L), all-rounder Ben Stokes (R)(HT Collage)
Former England Nasser Hussain (L), all-rounder Ben Stokes (R)(HT Collage)
cricket

Ben Stokes has not yet done it in T20 international cricket: Nasser Hussain

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:47 PM IST
Former England captain Nasser Hussain has said that even though Stokes is a proven match-winner, he is yet to showcase his talent in T20Is.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dinesh Karthik (L), KKR's assistant coach Abhishek Nayar with pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti (R)(HT Collage)
Dinesh Karthik (L), KKR's assistant coach Abhishek Nayar with pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti (R)(HT Collage)
ipl

IPL 2021: KKR players begin quarantine ahead of training camp

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:50 PM IST
The likes of Dinesh Karthik, assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti and batsman Rahul Tripathi were the first to have arrived.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India vs England Live Score 5th T20I(BCCI)
India vs England Live Score 5th T20I(BCCI)
cricket

'Suryakumar made it possible for Kohli to open innings': Zaheer Khan

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:41 AM IST
Former India pacer Zaheer Khan said that it was Suryakumar Yadav who made it possible for Virat Kohli to open the innings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP