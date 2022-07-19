'Don't like that he is being rested': Former India opener questions team's decision to rest senior bowler in West Indies

India's bowling department was in top form during their recently concluded tour of England and was integral to their success in the white-ball leg. While fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya made most of the pace-friendly conditions, Yuzvendra Chahal was also an important factor in India's ODI and T20I series wins.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While he had gone wicketless in the first ODI, he took four in the second and three wickets in the last. Chahal also played in the preceding three-match T20I series but was rested for the final game. He is among the players who have been rested for India's upcoming T20I series in the West Indies. Former India opener Aakash Chopra has questioned the decision to not make Chahal play every match considering how he is performing.

ALSO READ | Ben Stokes gives an elaborate and stunning reply to Virat Kohli's comment on his retirement post on Instagram

"Personally, I didn't like that he is being rested, he will play the ODIs in the West Indies tour but not the T20s. In my opinion, he should be allowed to play. He is not someone whose workload management you should talk about for the simple reason that he is a spinner, he will be alright," said Chopra on his Youtube page.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“His performances force you to think why he is not regularly in the team. The way he has bowled, I am slightly surprised you are not playing him all the matches. Why do you keep him out of the team in between? He played two matches in T20s, four wickets with an economy of 7.0. Two wickets in both innings, well done Yuzi.”

Chahal was India's second highest wicket taker in the ODI series and third highest in the T20Is.

"If we talk about ODI cricket, seven wickets in three innings with an economy of 5.35 and a best of 4/47. He didn't get much chance to bowl in the first match. He is also telling us time and again that he is a special player and that you can use him better."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON