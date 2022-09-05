'Chahal is a senior bowler and he actually bowled the easier overs as compared to Bishnoi: Gambhir makes huge statement

Team India faced a five-wicket defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan in the 2022 Asia Cup on Sunday. Pakistan chased down a 182-run target in the game with 5 wickets to spare, as Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz produced match-winning performances with the bat. India did concede a defeat but there were a number of positives for the side, including Virat Kohli's brilliant 60 off 44 deliveries which hinted at his return to form, as well as youngster Ravi Bishnoi's calm outing in a high-pressure game.

Bishnoi claimed the important wicket of Babar Azam early in the match, and also bowled a difficult 18th over in the run-chase that also saw a catch being dropped on the third delivery. Bishnoi conceded 8 runs in the over but Pakistan eventually reached the target, thanks to Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah's cameos.

Following the game, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir lauded Bishnoi on his performance, stating that he was ‘fabulous’ with the ball. When he was asked if India missed an extra pacer bowler in Avesh Khan, Gambhir insisted that Bishnoi's bowling ensured the side didn't miss the fast bowler and also made a big remark on Yuzvendra Chahal.

“I think Bishnoi did a fabulous job today. He was the one who bowled the toughest overs in this game. Bowling the fifth over and getting Babar out, bowling the 18th over. Had Avesh been fit, probably Bishi wouldn't have played this game. Chahal has been the senior over, and he has actually bowled the easier overs as compared to someone like Bishnoi, who is playing first game against Pakistan,” said Gambhir on Star Sports.

The former India opener further added that Hardik Pandya underperformed in the game which was the only thing that kept the side away from win.

“You got to give it to him. I don't think India missed anyone. Probably, Hardik didn't have the day that India expected him to have, but it's fine. Cricket is a great leveller,” Gambhir added.

