Yuzi 'Itna Khush ki hat-trick le lia?': Dhanashree shouts from Brabourne balcony, RR share adorable video

Yuzvendra Chahal was the man of the moment both on and off the field - quite literally - after the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Chahal was declared Player for the Match for his stunning figures of 5 for 40 that included a match-changing hat-trick in the 17th over of KKR's chase on Monday. After the match Chahal shared a wonderful moment with his wife Dhanashree.

Dhanshree, who has been in the stands for pretty much all of RR's matches this year in the IPL, was seen celebrating her husband's maiden IPL hat-trick in the Brabourne stadium.

After the match, she caught up with Chahal from the stands while the leg-spinner was standing on the sidelines.

The video was shared by Rajasthan Royals on their official Twitter handle.

Here's the conversation that took place Dhanashree and Chahal

Dhanashree: "How do you feel I'm out of the bubble?"

Chahal: "It's a great feeling"

Dhanashree: “Itna khush ki hat-trick le lia?” (You're so happy that you took a hat-trick?"

Chahal: "Yeah. First hat-trick!"

Chahal turned the match on its head with an outstanding spell of bowling. He made a stunning comeback after being hit for 17 runs in his first over. Nitish Rana was Chahal's first victim in the 15th over of the match when the left-hander tried to hit the leg-spinner out of the park but was holed out in the deep.

However, it was the 17th over that changed the match dramatically in favour of RR. KKR needed only 40 runs with six wickets in the bank and well-set captain Shreyas Iyer nearing a century when Chahal spun KKR into submission.

He first got Venkatesh Iyer stumped and then took the huge of wicket Shreyas Iyer with a flipper. Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins fell for golden ducks as Chahal completed the 21st hat-trick of IPL.

In the end, RR managed to bowl KKR out for 210 in 19.4 to win the match by 7 runs.