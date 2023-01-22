Yuzvendra Chahal's latest prank on ‘travel partner’ Kuldeep Yadav, leaves fans in splits

The camaraderie between Indian cricketers Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal is quite famous. The pair referred to as 'Kulcha' by cricket fans often engage in funny banter and perform pranks on each other on and off the field. Their current situation in Team India, makes up for some interesting reading as it's been a long time since both played together in the same match. In past few series, whenever one played, the other had to warm the bench. The same story is on display in the ongoing series against New Zealand, where Kuldeep played both ODIs and Chahal had to sit out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, the Men in Blue were on their flight to Indore where the third and final ODI of the series against New Zealand will be played. Taking to Instagram, Chahal posted a story in which he had customized Kuldeep's face and transformed it to resemble a girl. He captioned the story as "Travel Partner". The gender-swapped picture of Kuldeep Yadav went viral on the social media platform.

Screengrab of Yuzvendra Chahal's Instagram story (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: 'By courtesy of the King': Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill engage in behind the scenes camaraderie, leave fans

Earlier, Team India defeated New Zealand by 8 wickets in the second ODI at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Saturday. With a heroic effort from the bowlers, the Men in Blue bowled out the visitors for 108 runs in 34.3 overs. During the run chase, India scored 111/2 in 20.1 overs. as captain Rohit Sharma stood out with a blazing half-century (51 off 50 balls). Opener Rohit had stitched a 72-run stand for the first wicket alongside Shubman Gill who played an unbeaten cameo of 40 off 53 balls. The decisive victory meant that the hosts have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series now.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the third match will be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday, January 24. The hosts would look to whitewash the visitors and win the series by a 3-0 margin. While Tom Latham-led New Zealand will face the very tough challenge of avoiding a clean sweep by an in-form India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON