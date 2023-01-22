'By courtesy of the King': Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill engage in behind the scenes camaraderie, leave fans delighted

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill share a great camaraderie both on and off the pitch. A similar episode was seen on Instagram, where the two star batters engaged in a friendly exchange, which was initiated by Kohli. Reacting on a post by Gill, where he is seen posing for a brand shoot, Kohli pointed out that his teammate missed a key detail, following which Gill came up with an epic response.

In the detailed post, Gill gave credit to almost everyone but didn't mention about the luxurious watch he was wearing. Taking note of it, Kohli dropped a comment asking: “And watch, by who?”

Gill then responded back saying: “by courtesy of the king”. Gill was referring to his colleague, who is also fondly called "King Kohli" by his fans.

This was not the first time fans saw a hilarious exchange between the two on social media. Last year in April, the two had involved in a similar discussion after Gill had posted a photo of him from a brand shoot for GQ.

Then Kohli had dropped a comment on Gill's post asking: “Nice watch. Kitthon litti? ”

Gill had then responded back saying: "hahah a king gifted me paaji”, thus confirming Kohli had gifted the watch to him.

Coming to the sports front, the two are currently engaged in the ODI series against New Zealand, where India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The first encounter, which was played in Hyderabad, saw Gill smash a double century as India won the match by 12 runs.

Gill then became the youngest batter to complete the milestone, also making him the fifth Indian batter to slam a double ton in ODIs. He had then scored 208 off 149 balls.

In the following encounter, which was played in Raipur, was a low-scoring affair with New Zealand getting bundled out for 108 in 34.3 overs. India, in response, chased down the paltry target in 20.1 overs.

The final encounter between the two will be played on Tuesday in Indore.

