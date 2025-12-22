Yuzvendra Chahal shows what success really means, brings home new BMW with his parents: 'Relish this milestone...'

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal gave fans a glimpse into a special off-field moment as he took to social media to show off his new car. Chahal shared pictures and videos with his parents, underlining their role in his journey, as he added a sleek BMW to his garage. Yuzvendra Chahal’s new BMW comes with a heartfelt family tribute.(X Image)

More than the luxury purchase, the images struck a chord for the way Chahal chose to frame the moment — standing alongside his mother and father, acknowledging the constant support and sacrifices that have shaped his career. The spinner’s post served as a quiet tribute to family, highlighting the grounding influence they continue to have on his life beyond the cricket field.

"Brought my new car home with the two people who made every dream possible. Watching my parents witness and relish this milestone is the real luxury," Chahal wrote on X.

Chahal, a member of India’s 2024 T20 World Cup–winning squad, has been out of the national team set-up since that triumph. With the team management backing options like Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar in the spin department, a return to the setup appears unlikely for now.

Yuzvendra Chahal continues to rule in IPL

He continues to rule the roost in the IPL, even as his international opportunities remain limited. Away from the Indian setup, the leg-spinner has quietly upheld his reputation as one of the league’s most reliable wicket-takers, consistently delivering under pressure in the world’s biggest franchise tournament.

Turning out for Punjab Kings last season, Chahal once again proved his value with the ball, picking up 16 wickets across 14 matches. He finished with a respectable average of 26.87, highlighted by two four-wicket hauls that underlined his knack for breaking partnerships at crucial moments. His best spell of 4 for 28 stood out as a reminder that, regardless of selection debates, Chahal’s craft and competitiveness remain very much intact on the IPL stage. He has been retained by PBKS for another season as the franchise will look to end their title drought next year.