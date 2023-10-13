Zainab Abbas sets record straight over old social media posts, reveals reason behind leaving India during World Cup

Pakistani presenter Zainab Abbas has broken her silence over reports suggesting that the popular sports anchor left the 2023 edition of the World Cup midway due to her alleged old anti-India posts. Abbas, who was a part of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) digital team, left India on Monday. She was stationed in Hyderabad for Pakistan's first two games of the India World Cup. Pakistani presenter Zainab Abbas revealed the real reason behind her early exit from India amid the World Cup(Zainab Abbas Instagram )

Though initial reports claimed that Abbas was forced to leave India after the popular cricket presenter faced backlash on social media over her viral posts, the sport's governing body stated that she left the host nation during the One Day International (ODI) World Cup due to personal reasons. Zainab's old posts from her unverified X account (formerly Twitter) became the talk of the town once it was confirmed that she would be covering the showpiece event in India.

Zainab Abbas breaks silence

Taking to X before India's blockbuster clash with Pakistan on Thursday, the Pakistani presenter revealed the real reason behind her early exit from India amid the World Cup. Issuing a lengthy statement, Zainab said that she felt extremely fortunate and grateful for the opportunities to travel and present the sport she loves.

“My daily interactions with everyone during my stay were kind, cheerful, and with a sense of familiarity - just as I had expected. I was neither asked to leave nor was I deported. However, I felt intimidated and scared by the reaction that was unfolding online. And even though there was no immediate threat to my safety, my family, and friends from both sides of the border were concerned. I needed some space and time to reflect on what had transpired,” Zainab wrote.

'Deeply regret the hurt caused by the posts'

“I understand and deeply regret the hurt caused by the posts that were circulated. I wish to make clear that they do not represent my values or who I am as a person today. There is no excuse or space for such language, and I sincerely apologise to anyone who was offended. Also, I am truly grateful to those who were concerned and reached out during this challenging time,” she concluded.

What ICC said about Zainab's World Cup exit

Earlier, the International Cricket Council made it clear that Zainab was not deported from India. “Zainab has not been deported, she has left for personal reasons,” an ICC spokesperson told news agency PTI. Zainab was earlier tasked to cover Pakista's World Cup matches in Bengaluru, Chennai and Ahmedabad. Legendary Pakistani fast bowler Waqar Younis and ex-Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja are a part of the esteemed commentary panel for the World Cup in India.

Visiting India after a gap of seven years, Babar Azam's Pakistan cricket team is overwhelmed with the generous hospitality that his side has received in India during the World Cup. According to an agency report, the Indian High Commission in Islamabad has also reached out to Pakistani journalists, who are seeking visas for the ongoing World Cup in India.

