ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: Conway, Nicholls pile up pressure on Zimbabwe as desperation for a wicket continues

New Zealand's new generation of fast bowlers delivered a ruthless dismantling of Zimbabwe's batting lineup on Day 1 of the second Test in Bulawayo, reducing the hosts to 125 all out inside two sessions. While Brendan Taylor's emotional return after a 3.5-year ban sparked attention, it was Matt Henry and debutant Zakary Foulkes who seized the day with relentless discipline and sharp pace. By the close of play, New Zealand were already 49 runs ahead, cruising at 174/1, thanks to an authoritative 162-run opening stand between Will Young and Devon Conway.

Matt Henry continued from where he left off in the first Test, picking up 5/40 to cap another commanding performance. But it was Foulkes who made the biggest statement on debut, claiming 4/38 with clever use of angles and bounce that unsettled Zimbabwe’s top and middle order. With regulars Nathan Smith and Will O’Rourke unavailable due to injury, the new-look pace attack, including Jacob Duffy and Matthew Fisher, proved that New Zealand’s red-ball reserves are deeper than most imagined. Fisher finished things off by removing the last man, Tanaka Chivanga, to round out an innings that never quite got going.

Brendan Taylor, batting for the first time since his ICC ban, showed commendable patience and application. He survived an edgy start but gradually settled into a groove. His 44 off 107 balls stood tall amid a collapsing scorecard. Zimbabwe lost three wickets in eight deliveries after lunch, with Sikandar Raza caught at leg slip and Trevor Gwandu trapped plumb in front for a golden duck.

New Zealand’s reply was ruthless. Will Young attacked with fluency, hitting 11 boundaries in his 74 before he chopped on a short delivery from Gwandu. Devon Conway was equally commanding, reaching stumps unbeaten on 79 and never once looking in trouble.

Zimbabwe’s bowlers, devoid of pace or penetration, failed to create pressure or extract life from the pitch, and the fielders didn’t help either. For a side that lost the first Test inside three days, the familiar patterns of collapse and listlessness resurfaced despite two changes to the playing XI.