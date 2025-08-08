ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: Conway, Nicholls pile up pressure on Zimbabwe as desperation for a wicket continues
ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls steadily built their partnership, piling on the runs and increasing the pressure on Zimbabwe, whose bowlers continued to toil in search of a much-needed breakthrough.
- 32 Mins agoNZ 297/2 in 67 overs
New Zealand will be aiming to continue on their dominance with the bat on Day 2.
New Zealand’s new generation of fast bowlers delivered a ruthless dismantling of Zimbabwe’s batting lineup on Day 1 of the second Test in Bulawayo, reducing the hosts to 125 all out inside two sessions. While Brendan Taylor’s emotional return after a 3.5-year ban sparked attention, it was Matt Henry and debutant Zakary Foulkes who seized the day with relentless discipline and sharp pace. By the close of play, New Zealand were already 49 runs ahead, cruising at 174/1, thanks to an authoritative 162-run opening stand between Will Young and Devon Conway....Read More
Matt Henry continued from where he left off in the first Test, picking up 5/40 to cap another commanding performance. But it was Foulkes who made the biggest statement on debut, claiming 4/38 with clever use of angles and bounce that unsettled Zimbabwe’s top and middle order. With regulars Nathan Smith and Will O’Rourke unavailable due to injury, the new-look pace attack, including Jacob Duffy and Matthew Fisher, proved that New Zealand’s red-ball reserves are deeper than most imagined. Fisher finished things off by removing the last man, Tanaka Chivanga, to round out an innings that never quite got going.
Brendan Taylor, batting for the first time since his ICC ban, showed commendable patience and application. He survived an edgy start but gradually settled into a groove. His 44 off 107 balls stood tall amid a collapsing scorecard. Zimbabwe lost three wickets in eight deliveries after lunch, with Sikandar Raza caught at leg slip and Trevor Gwandu trapped plumb in front for a golden duck.
New Zealand’s reply was ruthless. Will Young attacked with fluency, hitting 11 boundaries in his 74 before he chopped on a short delivery from Gwandu. Devon Conway was equally commanding, reaching stumps unbeaten on 79 and never once looking in trouble.
Zimbabwe’s bowlers, devoid of pace or penetration, failed to create pressure or extract life from the pitch, and the fielders didn’t help either. For a side that lost the first Test inside three days, the familiar patterns of collapse and listlessness resurfaced despite two changes to the playing XI.
ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: NZ 297/2 in 67 overs
ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: With no assistance from the surface, Zimbabwe spinners look out of ideas about where to pitch the balll continuing to bowl full-length deliveries, which the Kiwi pair is having no problem dealing with. NZ 297/2 in 67 overs
ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: A bit full from Vincent Masekesa and Devion Conway drives him to cover drive for a boundary to keep the scoreboard moving as New Zealand are marching towards 300 here. Zimbabwe are a bit clueless about how to break this stand. NZ 291/2 in 66 overs
ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Zimbabwe are desperate to break the stand as Henry Nicholls is also well set now and sticting a partnership with Devon Conway, who has been flawless so far. The spinners have come into play to get the breakthrough. NZ 284/2 in 64 overs
ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: Devon Conway produced a solid performance on Day 2, as he reached his fifth century in the longest format. The Kiwi batter smashed continued with the same intensity as the last day's evening, and remains unbeaten. Henry Nicholls has joined him following the dismissal of Duffy on 36.
ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second day's play in Zimbabwe vs New Zealand 2nd Test! The Kiwis will be aiming to maintain dominance in the Test, and will look to extend their lead over the hosts as they eye a series win.