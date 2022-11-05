Zimbabwe captain's reply to question on Virat Kohli's b'day floors everyone ahead of T20 World Cup match vs India

There's a lot riding on the India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match in Melbourne on Sunday. An India win, which is on the expected lines, will put India on top of the group and more importantly, confirm their spot in the semi-final. A Zimbabwe win, however, will bring Pakistan into the hunt. If Pakistan beat Bangladesh and then India lost to Zimbabwe, chances are the Babar Azam-led side will sail through to the semi-finals with a better net run rate. For Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine, these permutations and combinations hardly matter. His side will relish the opportunity of a battle against an Indian side that has the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav.

"Yeah, definitely. This is a great opportunity to bowl against some of the best guys in the world, so there's no reason why guys would not want to actually get out there and produce the goods. How often do you get the opportunity to put Virat Kohli in your pocket? I'm pretty sure that our fast bowlers will be raring to go come tomorrow," Ervine said in the pre-match press conference

Ervine was asked about Virat Kohli, who turned 34 on Saturday. The Zimbabwe captain came up with a rather funny response. "Glad that Virat Kohli's birthday is today not tomorrow," he said as per BBC Hindi.

The left-handed opening batter was also asked whether he has any plans against Kohli, the current leading run-scorer of the T20 World Cup with three half-centuries in four matches.

"I don't think we have any plans against Virat. I think he's just too good a player. But look, I think a lot of the guys you can dissect so many different theories, and at the end of the day, if you come out and hit a good area, use your change-ups, all those sorts of things, I don't think that special plans really work for these guys because they're so good at adapting to different conditions and different situations," he added.

Zimbabwe have had a mixed bag in the Super 12 stage. They staged a huge upset by beating Pakistan in a nail-biter but lost to Bangladesh and the Netherlands.

"Well, I think there are a few areas that we'd like to improve on. I think one is especially the fielding over the last couple of games I think has let us down quite a bit. Also the powerplay, I think we've struggled a little bit on the powerplay. We've lost a lot of early wickets and it puts quite a bit of pressure on the middle order.

"I think losing those wickets in clusters has been our Achilles heel in the batting department, and then in the fielding department, it's mainly been our dropped catches and missed fields we need to tidy up on," he said.

