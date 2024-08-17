Zimbabwe emerges as top contender for women's T20 World Cup after India refuses to host tournament: Report

Zimbabwe has emerged as a strong contender to host the Women's T20 World Cup, a tournament initially scheduled to take place in Bangladesh starting October 3. The potential shift in venue is due to security concerns arising from anti-government protests in Bangladesh. Australian players celebrate with trophy after winning the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023(ICC Twitter)

Alongside Zimbabwe, the UAE is also being considered, according to a report from ESPNCricinfo, as an alternative host following India's decision to withdraw from hosting the event. The ICC is anticipated to make a final decision on Tuesday, August 20.

Having successfully hosted the ODI World Cup Qualifiers in 2018 and 2023, Zimbabwe is keen to leverage this opportunity to showcase its cricketing infrastructure and hospitality on a larger stage. The country last hosted the World Cup in 2003, alongside South Africa and Kenya, marking a significant gap since they have been largely absent from major international events due to past political and economic challenges.

Despite years of isolation from the global cricketing arena, marked by periods of instability and administrative setbacks, Zimbabwe is now eager to play a neutral role in this global event; the Zimbabwean women’s team has never competed at a World Cup.

Currently, Zimbabwe presents two potential venues for the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup: Harare Sports Club, which has recently upgraded its facilities with new floodlights, and Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Both grounds were pivotal during the 2023 World Cup Qualifiers, hosting all televised matches, while Takashinga Sports Club and Bulawayo Athletic Club served as venues for streamed games.

The country will also host the 2026 U19 World Cup, and will co-host the ODI World Cup with South Africa and Namibia a year later.

India denied hosting the tournament

Earlier this week, Shah disclosed that the ICC had reached out to the BCCI regarding the possibility of hosting the Women's T20 World Cup. Despite the request, the BCCI declined to take on the hosting duties.

“Next year, we’ll host the 50-overs women’s World Cup. We do not want to give any signal that we want to host consecutive World Cups,” Shah said.

India had earlier hosted the men's 50-over World Cup last year, where the home team had reached the final. In 2026, India will also host the men's T20 World Cup.