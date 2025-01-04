Explore
Saturday, Jan 4, 2025
New Delhi 13oC
    Live

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan score after 18 overs is 53/3

    By hindustantimes.com
    Jan 4, 2025 1:13 PM IST
    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan at 53/3 after 18 overs, Rahmat Shah at 18 runs and Zia-ur-Rehman at 6 runs
    Key Events
    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd Test of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25
    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd Test of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25

    Day 2 Highlights :
    • S Raza dropped on 7 by R Hassan in 15.1 overs
    • Drinks: Zimbabwe 45/4 in 17.0 overs
    • Zimbabwe: 50/4 in 17.5 overs
    • 5th wicket partnership: 50 off 86 balls between S Raza (39) and C Ervine (9)
    • Lunch: Zimbabwe 94/4 in 32.0 overs
    • S Raza 9th Test fifty: 51 runs in 84 balls (5x4) (0x6)
    • Zimbabwe: 100/4 in 33.3 overs
    • S Raza dropped on 53 by I Alam in 34.6 overs
    • Drinks: Zimbabwe 147/7 in in 47.0 overs
    • Zimbabwe: 150/7 in 48.1 overs
    • 8th wicket partnership: 53 off 76 balls between C Ervine (14) and S Williams (39)
    • Zimbabwe: 200/7 in 59.4 overs
    • C Ervine 6th Test fifty: 50 runs in 122 balls (3x4) (0x6)
    • Tea: Zimbabwe 210/7 in 63.0 overs
    • Rain Stoppage: Zimbabwe 220/8 in 66.0 overs
    • Wet Ground Condition: Zimbabwe 220/8 in 66.0 overs
    • Innings Break: Zimbabwe 243/10 in 73.3 overs
    • A Malik dropped on 0 by B Curran in 0.2 overs
    • Stumps: Afghanistan 46/3 in in 15.0 overs
    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 4, 2025 1:13 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan at 53/3 after 18 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score:
    Afghanistan
    Rahmat Shah 18 (46)
    Zia-ur-Rehman 6 (9)
    Zimbabwe
    Blessing Muzarabani 2/18 (8)

    Jan 4, 2025 1:09 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan at 52/3 after 17 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score:
    Afghanistan
    Zia-ur-Rehman 6 (9)
    Rahmat Shah 18 (40)
    Zimbabwe
    Richard Ngarava 0/18 (5)

    Jan 4, 2025 1:06 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Zia-ur-Rehman smashed a Four on Richard Ngarava bowling . Afghanistan at 52/3 after 16.2 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: FOUR! On a length outside off, Zia-ur-Rehman swings at it, gets it off the bottom edge but into the gap towards the gully region for a boundary.

    Jan 4, 2025 1:04 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan at 46/3 after 16 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score:
    Afghanistan
    Rahmat Shah 18 (40)
    Zia-ur-Rehman 0 (3)
    Zimbabwe
    Blessing Muzarabani 2/17 (7)

    Jan 4, 2025 12:29 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day3) of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match Details
    2nd Test (Day3) of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25 between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan to be held at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

