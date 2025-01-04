Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan score after 18 overs is 53/3
- 33 Mins agoAfghanistan at 53/3 after 18 overs
- 37 Mins agoAfghanistan at 52/3 after 17 overs
- 40 Mins agoZia-ur-Rehman smashed a Four on Richard Ngarava bowling . Afghanistan at 52/3 after 16.2 overs
- 42 Mins agoAfghanistan at 46/3 after 16 overs
Day 2 Highlights :
- S Raza dropped on 7 by R Hassan in 15.1 overs
- Drinks: Zimbabwe 45/4 in 17.0 overs
- Zimbabwe: 50/4 in 17.5 overs
- 5th wicket partnership: 50 off 86 balls between S Raza (39) and C Ervine (9)
- Lunch: Zimbabwe 94/4 in 32.0 overs
- S Raza 9th Test fifty: 51 runs in 84 balls (5x4) (0x6)
- Zimbabwe: 100/4 in 33.3 overs
- S Raza dropped on 53 by I Alam in 34.6 overs
- Drinks: Zimbabwe 147/7 in in 47.0 overs
- Zimbabwe: 150/7 in 48.1 overs
- 8th wicket partnership: 53 off 76 balls between C Ervine (14) and S Williams (39)
- Zimbabwe: 200/7 in 59.4 overs
- C Ervine 6th Test fifty: 50 runs in 122 balls (3x4) (0x6)
- Tea: Zimbabwe 210/7 in 63.0 overs
- Rain Stoppage: Zimbabwe 220/8 in 66.0 overs
- Wet Ground Condition: Zimbabwe 220/8 in 66.0 overs
- Innings Break: Zimbabwe 243/10 in 73.3 overs
- A Malik dropped on 0 by B Curran in 0.2 overs
- Stumps: Afghanistan 46/3 in in 15.0 overs
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match Details
2nd Test (Day3) of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25 between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan to be held at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.