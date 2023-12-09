close_game
News / Cricket / Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: 2nd T20I of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2023 to start at 04:30 PM
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: 2nd T20I of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2023 to start at 04:30 PM

Dec 09, 2023 03:29 PM IST
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2023. Match will start at 04:30 PM

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2023. Match will start on 09 Dec 2023 at 04:30 PM
Venue : Harare Sports Club, Harare

Zimbabwe squad -
Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Brandon Mavuta, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Trevor Gwandu, Wesley Madhevere, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Blessing Muzarabani, Carl Mumba, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava
Ireland squad -
Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Theo van Woerkom

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score, 2nd T20I of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2023
Follow all the updates here:

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2023

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Details
    2nd T20I of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2023 between Zimbabwe and Ireland to be held at Harare Sports Club, Harare at 04:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Topics
Zimbabwe Ireland Ireland tour of Zimbabwe 2023 + 2 more
