Zimbabwe vs Kenya Live Score: Zimbabwe score after 3 overs is 27/0
Zimbabwe vs Kenya Live Score: Zimbabwe at 27/0 after 3 overs, Tadiwanashe Marumani at 2 runs and Sikandar Raza at 25 runs
Zimbabwe vs Kenya Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 19 of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023. Match will start on 30 Nov 2023 at 01:00 PM
Venue : United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek
Zimbabwe squad -
Craig Ervine, Innocent Kaia, Nick Welch, Luke Jongwe, Ryan ...Read More Burl, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Blessing Muzarabani, Carl Mumba, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza
Kenya squad -
Collins Obuya, Nelson Odhiambo, Pushkar Sharma, Rushab Patel, Rakep Patel, Sachin Bhudia, Shem Ngoche, Irfan Karim, Sukhdeep Singh, Emmanuel Bundi, Francis Mutua, Gerard Muthui, Lucas Ndandason, Vishil Patel, Vraj Patel
Follow all the updates here:
- Nov 30, 2023 01:14 PM ISTZimbabwe vs Kenya Live Score: Zimbabwe at 27/0 after 3 overs
Zimbabwe vs Kenya Live Score:
Zimbabwe
Tadiwanashe Marumani 2 (6)
Sikandar Raza 25 (12)
Kenya
Lucas Ndandason 0/13 (2)Nov 30, 2023 01:12 PM ISTZimbabwe vs Kenya Live Score: Sikandar Raza smashed a Six on Lucas Ndandason bowling . Zimbabwe at 26/0 after 2.4 overs
Zimbabwe vs Kenya Live Score: Six! Played towards mid off.Nov 30, 2023 01:10 PM ISTZimbabwe vs Kenya Live Score: Zimbabwe at 15/0 after 2 overs
Zimbabwe vs Kenya Live Score:
Zimbabwe
Tadiwanashe Marumani 1 (4)
Sikandar Raza 14 (8)
Kenya
Gerard Muthui 0/14 (1)Nov 30, 2023 01:07 PM ISTZimbabwe vs Kenya Live Score: Sikandar Raza smashed a Six on Gerard Muthui bowling . Zimbabwe at 13/0 after 1.2 overs
Zimbabwe vs Kenya Live Score: Six! Played towards mid off.Nov 30, 2023 01:06 PM ISTZimbabwe vs Kenya Live Score: Sikandar Raza smashed a Six on Gerard Muthui bowling . Zimbabwe at 7/0 after 1.1 overs
Zimbabwe vs Kenya Live Score: Six! Played towards mid off.Nov 30, 2023 01:06 PM ISTZimbabwe vs Kenya Live Score: Zimbabwe at 1/0 after 1 overs
Zimbabwe vs Kenya Live Score:
Zimbabwe
Tadiwanashe Marumani 0 (2)
Sikandar Raza 1 (4)
Kenya
Lucas Ndandason 0/1 (1)Nov 30, 2023 12:06 PM ISTWelcome to the live coverage of Match 19 of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023
Zimbabwe vs Kenya Match Details
Match 19 of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023 between Zimbabwe and Kenya to be held at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek at 01:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.Story SavedLive ScoreStart 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe NowYour Subscription Plan
-