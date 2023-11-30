close_game
News / Cricket / Zimbabwe vs Kenya Live Score: Zimbabwe score after 3 overs is 27/0
Live

Zimbabwe vs Kenya Live Score: Zimbabwe score after 3 overs is 27/0

Nov 30, 2023 01:14 PM IST
Zimbabwe at 27/0 after 3 overs, Tadiwanashe Marumani at 2 runs and Sikandar Raza at 25 runs

Welcome to the live coverage of Match 19 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023. Match will start on 30 Nov 2023 at 01:00 PM
Venue : United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Zimbabwe squad -
Craig Ervine, Innocent Kaia, Nick Welch, Luke Jongwe, Ryan Burl, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Blessing Muzarabani, Carl Mumba, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza
Kenya squad -
Collins Obuya, Nelson Odhiambo, Pushkar Sharma, Rushab Patel, Rakep Patel, Sachin Bhudia, Shem Ngoche, Irfan Karim, Sukhdeep Singh, Emmanuel Bundi, Francis Mutua, Gerard Muthui, Lucas Ndandason, Vishil Patel, Vraj Patel

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 30, 2023 01:14 PM IST
    Nov 30, 2023 01:14 PM IST
Zimbabwe at 27/0 after 3 overs

    Zimbabwe
    Zimbabwe
    Tadiwanashe Marumani 2 (6)
    Sikandar Raza 25 (12)
    Kenya
    Lucas Ndandason 0/13 (2)

  • Nov 30, 2023 01:12 PM IST
    Nov 30, 2023 01:12 PM IST
Sikandar Raza smashed a Six on Lucas Ndandason bowling. Zimbabwe at 26/0 after 2.4 overs

    Six! Played towards mid off.

  • Nov 30, 2023 01:10 PM IST
    Nov 30, 2023 01:10 PM IST
Zimbabwe at 15/0 after 2 overs

    Zimbabwe
    Zimbabwe
    Tadiwanashe Marumani 1 (4)
    Sikandar Raza 14 (8)
    Kenya
    Gerard Muthui 0/14 (1)

  • Nov 30, 2023 01:07 PM IST
    Nov 30, 2023 01:07 PM IST
Sikandar Raza smashed a Six on Gerard Muthui bowling. Zimbabwe at 13/0 after 1.2 overs

    Six! Played towards mid off.

  • Nov 30, 2023 01:06 PM IST
    Nov 30, 2023 01:06 PM IST
Sikandar Raza smashed a Six on Gerard Muthui bowling. Zimbabwe at 7/0 after 1.1 overs

    Six! Played towards mid off.

  • Nov 30, 2023 01:06 PM IST
    Nov 30, 2023 01:06 PM IST
Zimbabwe at 1/0 after 1 overs

    Zimbabwe
    Zimbabwe
    Tadiwanashe Marumani 0 (2)
    Sikandar Raza 1 (4)
    Kenya
    Lucas Ndandason 0/1 (1)

  • Nov 30, 2023 12:06 PM IST
    Nov 30, 2023 12:06 PM IST
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 19 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023

    Zimbabwe vs Kenya Match Details
    Match 19 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023 between Zimbabwe and Kenya to be held at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek at 01:00 PM.

