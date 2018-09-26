30 stranded on island in Yamuna river in Uttarakhand rescued

A major tragedy was averted when 30 people, including 19 children, were rescued on Tuesday by a joint team of Dehradun police, jal police and SDRF from an island in Yamuna river that is in spate following heavy rainfall.

Police said all the rescued people belong to Van Gujjar community, who came to stay at the island near Dhalipur two days ago from Uttarkashi’s Badkot town.

The city’s Kotwali police got information from district control room on Monday around 7.30 pm that some people were stuck in the middle of Yamuna river near Dhalipur.

Soon, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Jal Police reached the spot. A joint operation was launched by them to rescue the people. The rescue operation that lasted over 5 hours ended at 4.30 am on Tuesday.

Roads to Chardham open

Amid heavy rainfall in parts of the state in the past couple of days, roads leading to the Chardham -- Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri -- were closed due to land-slides at various places. However, by Tuesday evening, most of the roads were cleared for traffic.

In Rudraprayag district, NH-107 from Rishikesh to Kedarnath which was closed for traffic following land-slides was cleared for traffic by Tuesday evening for the small vehicles.

Similarly, NH-58 from Rishikesh to Badrinath in Chamoli district was opened for traffic including all small and heavy vehicles.

The roads towards Gangotri and Yamunotri are cleared for all sort of vehicles.

The meteorological department has issued warning of heavy rainfall for the next five days in some parts of the state.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 06:05 IST