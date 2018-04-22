After Uttarakhand Cong leader, son arrested for abduction, forcible conversion

After taking into custody a Congress leader from Haldwani in Uttarakhand, her son was arrested on charges of abduction and forceful conversion of a girl, police said on Sunday.

The girl’s parents had filed a complaint with Kathgodam police in Nainital district last week, accusing the Congress leader, Mehak Khan, and her son Danish Khan of abducting and forceful converting their daughter, a BTech student.

Mehak has been sent to 14 days’ police remand. Police said they would seek the custody of another accused as well.

“We arrested Danish from New Delhi on Saturday night. His mother is another accused and is on police remand,” Kamaal Hasan, in-charge of Kathgodam police station, said over the phone.

After her arrest, Mehak, who held the state secretary post in the women’s wing of the Congress, was suspended from the party. Former legislator and state president of the Mahila Congress Sarita Arya said an explanation has been sought from Mehak.

Police said the complaint would be further investigated before deciding on action. Officials familiar with case said the accused are likely to be prosecuted under the anti-conversion act, which makes forced conversion a non-bailable offence.

Once abduction and conversion charges are established, the guilty could get maximum seven years of imprisonment, officials said.

According to the act, anyone seeking conversion is required to submit an application and an affidavit with the district magistrate concerned one month in advance. Any failure to adhere to the guidelines means a jail term ranging from three months to one year.