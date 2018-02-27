Another first for Gairsain Vudhan Bhavan: Polls for lone Rajya Sabha seat to be held there

Yet another milestone will soon be added to Uttarakhand’s nascent history when polling for a Rajya Sabha seat from the state will be held at the Vidhan Bhawan at Gairsain during the Budget Session that begins March 20.

“This is for the first time that the Vidhan Bhawan at Gairsain will double up as a venue for the polling for a Rajya Sabha seat,” Speaker Prem Chandra Agarwal said. “Polling will be held during the nine-day budget session.”

The polling for the Rajya Sabha seat is slated on March 23. “We have, however, written to the Election Commission to postpone the date of polling by a day (March 24) so that it could be held on Saturday,” Agarwal said. “If the poll panel accedes to our request, Friday would be spared for smooth conduct of the House business.”

Agarwal said the election to Rajya Sabha seat would be one of many records that had been associated with Gairsain recently. “The Vidhan Bhawan at Gairsain would also witness its first budget session.”

Similarly, the last session of the assembly held at Gairsain in December last year, was also a first. “The winter session was held for the first time in that town in shivering cold amid heavy snowfall,” Agarwal said.

The BJP government’s decision to hold the Budget Session at Gairsain came amid the growing demand that the state’s permanent capital be set up in the centrally located hill town.

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat recently directed officials to explore the possibilities of setting up a township in that town giving credence to reports that he could name Gairsain as the state’s permanent capital that has eluded it since its formation in 2000.