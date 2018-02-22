Champion on backfoot after receiving notice

Khanpur MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion on Thursday submitted a written apology to BJP state president Ajay Bhatt for criticising the government.

He also met minister of state (MoS) Dhan Singh Rawat.

The party gave him a notice on February 17 seeking an explanation on his remark against the state government. In his statement to the media on February 11, Champion had alleged that the government is safeguarding corrupt people.

Champion has been agitated over the appointment of Mohammad Sattar, a member of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), in the committee constituted to investigate the Haridwar district panchayat scam worth Rs 50 crore. The legislator’s wife Rani Devyani is a member of the committee.

The MLA claimed Sattar was close to a cabinet minister — indicating urban development minister Madan Kaushik. Champion also alleged that chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat of protecting the corrupt at the behest of a ‘powerful cabinet minister’.

He claimed to have spoken with chief minister TS Rawat on a few cases of corruption but didn’t receive any response. On February 14, he apprised BJP national president Amit Shah of the issues, which stirred the state organisation.

Naresh Bansal, general secretary of the party, issued a notice after due consultation with party heads and also sought footage of his remarks against the government.

The party had hinted of severe action against him. Champion accepted the charges against him.

“I admit that I made the remarks. It was a spur of the moment thing. I apologise for it. I am a soldier of the party and will always share my issues with the party forum,” Champion told media persons after submitting his apology to Bhatt.

Champion had also criticised the appointment of a director in Dairy Development Corporation. He met MoS, Dhan Singh Rawat, in charge of the department, and settled it.

The party has accepted the apology. “Champion has accepted that he made the remark and has apologized for it. Now, the notice has no meaning. He has promised to work according to the organisation rules,” Bhatt said.