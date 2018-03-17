Corbett search team fails to locate ‘injured’ elephant

Authorities of Corbett National Park conducted a search on Saturday for an “injured” elephant that was spotted in the park’s Jhirna range on Friday.

They could not locate the elephant aged around 25-30 years within the park’s boundaries.

The search was launched after a man posted a photo and video of the elephant on Facebook.

A veterinary doctor was included in the search team to give immediate relief to the animal on being spotted.

Apart from this, arrangements has been made for proper medical care of the animal, if it suffers from serious injury.

“The elephant seems to have moved out of the Corbett National Park area and could have gone towards Amangarh. However, the search is still on for sighting the animal and for providing it medical relief,” said Amit Verma, deputy director of Corbett National Park.

He said the people who informed the forest department about the elephant, said it had a considerable limp suggesting that it was injured.

It is being suspected that the elephant might have sustained injuries due to his leg banging on some object or on account of fight with a tiger.