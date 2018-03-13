Five monuments to be developed as ‘aadarsh monuments’ by ASI

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has selected five monuments in Uttarakhand that will be developed as ‘aadarsh (model) monuments’ with an aim to enhance visitors’ experience.

These include the temple group in Jageshwar, the 13th century sun temple at Katarmal, besides monuments in Lakhmandal, Baijnath, and Gopeshwar.

This was stated in a written reply by Union culture minister Mahesh Sharma in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The five monuments are part of 100 such identified by the ASI under the Aadarsh Smarak Scheme.

Speaking about the scheme, Lily Dhasmana, superintending archaeologist at ASI’s Dehradun circle, said, “Works under the initiative will focus on improving basic amenities around these monuments so that visitors don’t face any inconvenience. We will be installing benches, dustbins, toilets, cafeteria, signages, among others.”

Dhasmana, however, added that they may face some problem in Katarmal because water isn’t available nearby. “We are working on finding some solution.”

ASI will also provide interpretation and audio-video centres at some locations. Care will be taken to construct ramps at appropriate places to make the premises accessible to the differently-abled.

While the temple group of Jageshwar was selected in the first phase of the initiative, the remaining monuments were included in the second phase.

The five that have been selected under the scheme form an integral part of the medieval archaeological wealth of the Kumaon region. While Katarmal is arguable one of the biggest sun temples in the central Himalayan region, the temple group at Jageshwar is a repository of inscriptions that date back to the eighth century AD. Much of it is believed to have been constructed during the reign of the Katyur Dynasty in Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, recently, the Centre also launched Gangotri as a Swachh Iconic Place (SIP) under its scheme of improving sanitation and cleanliness of 100 “most iconic places” in the country.

No tourist location in Uttarakhand could make it to the list of 10 destinations that were selected in the first phase of SIP. However, in November 2017, during the second phase of SIP, Gangotri and Yamunotri were made part of the project.