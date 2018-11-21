Medical test of 15-year-old Dehradun ‘gang-rape’ victim confirms sexual assault

The medical examination of a 15-year-old girl from Dehradun, allegedly gang-raped by four men for turning down the proposal to be friends with one of them, has confirmed sexual assault, police said on Tuesday. The girl was also allegedly raped by another man she had sought help from in having a police case registered against the four men.

The five accused men who were arrested on Monday morning for allegedly abducting and gang-raping the girl were sent to jail after being produced before the court.

The victim was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by a 22-year-old man and his three friends about 45 days back after she had refused his friendship proposal. One week later, she was again abducted and raped by another man on pretext of helping her in getting the four gang-rape accused nabbed by police. Both the incidents came to notice after the victim’s parents lodged a complaint with the Sahaspur police on November 13 citing her disappearance.

“The sexual assault allegations put by the victim against the five men was confirmed by her medical examination report on Tuesday. All the five men who were arrested after she narrated her ordeal have been sent to jail by the local court before which they were produced,” said station house officer, Sahaspur, Naresh Rathod.

On Sunday night, she was found by the police from inter-state bus terminal (ISBT), Dehradun along with the fifth accused Ravidnra Kumar, (31), who had abducted and raped her on pretext of helping her getting the four gang-rape accused nabbed.

“Kumar after abducting her on November 13, raped her on several occasions after taking her to Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh and Mussoorie. On Sunday night, he was about to take her to Delhi from ISBT when he was nabbed,” added Rathod.

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 16:06 IST