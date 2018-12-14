Missing Ganga activist Sant Gopal Das’ kin to protest in Delhi or Haryana

The family and followers of Sant Gopal Das will soon be staging a protest in Delhi or Haryana against his disappearance. Alleging conspiracy, his mother Shakuntala Devi has started fast unto death agitation in Rishikesh on Wednesday.

Sixty two-years-old Shakuntala, who was in the state capital on Thursday, demanded that the government locate her son.

While she alleged the central and state governments were behind the disappearance, her husband Shamsher Malik was in Delhi trying to track his missing son.

“My son only wanted the betterment and conservation of Ganga and its tributaries. But, I strongly believe the state and central governments are behind his disappearance. We have handed a memorandum to Haridwar police and district magistrate where my son was staging protest earlier,” she said.

Nitin Hooda, cousin of Das, said, “If the government won’t find him, we will stage protest either in Delhi or in Haryana.”

He said while the Delhi government was in favour of searching Das, police were not cooperating. “My uncle Shamsher Malik, who is father of Gopal Das, is dealing with carelessness of Delhi police. Police can easily find a missing animal, but not my brother. Why?” he asked.

Das on December 6 was admitted to Government Doon Medical College at about 12.44 am but left the hospital at around 7.30 am. He was captured in the CCTV while leaving the premises. Since then, there was no trace of the saint.

Das had also left his mobile phone and a bag behind.

He started fast unto death on June 24 demanding conservation of ecology in the rivers of Uttarakhand which are affected by the hydroelectric power projects, construction of All Weather Roads and proposed Rishikesh-Karanprayag railway live which will connect Char Dham.

Cabinet minister Madan Kaushik could not be contacted despite several attempts.

