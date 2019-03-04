Museum, star gazing planned to woo tourists to George Everest’s house in Mussoorie

A cartography museum and star gazing activities are among the activities planned for the redevelopment of Sir George Everest’s House in Mussoorie.

The home of the former Surveyor General of India, after whom the highest peak of the world is named, in Mussoorie is set to get a makeover in a project worth Rs 23 crore.

“Just like the Smithsonian Museum in the US has a section dedicated to Albert Einstein, that is what we are trying to do with George Everest’s house in Mussoorie,” said tourism minister Satpal Maharaj.

The Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB) plans to turn the house, located in Park Estate, into a cartography museum.

“We will be working with the Survey of India for this. With their help, a cartography museum will be opened in the house. The installations and conceptualisation will be done by Survey of India,” said Dilip Jawalkar, secretary of UTDB.

Tourists will also be able to lie under the starry sky at night and gaze up at it.

“Star gazing is one of the components we have planned for the Everest house. Small huts will be built near the house. Tourists will be able to look up at the night sky and retreat to the huts for the night or they might sleep under the stars if they feel like,” Jawalkar said.

Speaking on the notice by National Green Tribunal (NGT) regarding the reconstruction work of the Everest House, Jawalkar said, “The notice has not asked us to stop any development work. Moreover, all the activities planned are going to be carried out only after the forest department’s permission. So far we have planned eight different components for the revamp of the house, out of which the forest department has given permission for six activities. We are hopeful that the permit for other two activities will also be released soon.”

He said since Park Estate is around 2 km away from Benog Wildlife Sanctuary, the reconstruction project should not encounter problems.

Everest House, vandalised and covered in graffiti, will be operated by UTDB after its redevelopment.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 16:34 IST