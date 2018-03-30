Pvt medical colleges roll back fee hike following CM’s intervention

Bowing to pressure from students and parents, chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday prevailed upon private medical colleges in the state to withdraw the hike in their fee structure.

The roll back was announced days after the BJP government had enacted a law in the state assembly’s recently concluded Gairsain budget session. The law permits private medical colleges to revise their fee structure.

Earlier, a committee headed by a retired judge of the high court was authorised to finalise the fee revision.

“The managements of private medical colleges have withdrawn a hefty hike in fee following the chief minister’s intervention,” said his media coordinator Darshan Singh Rawat. “The chief minister’s decision came as a huge relief for the students of private medical colleges as well as their parents.”

Students had been agitating since private medical colleges decided to substantially raise the annual fee on Tuesday. The chief minister’s statement on Friday that private medical institutions were free to revise their fee structures further added fuel to fire.

“They are free to revise their fee structure as the government doesn’t invest in that sector,” he said referring to private medical colleges.

Students started agitating after the Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Science’s decision to revise its fee structure from ₹4.75 lakh per annum to ₹20 lakh per annum.

The other two private colleges in the state -- the Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences in Jolly Grant and the Shridev Suman Shubharti Medical College -- were to increase their fees.

Quick to cash on the issue, the Congress came down heavily on the government’s decision. “The government is making big statements about cracking the whip on public schools, but it has given private medical colleges the authority to decide their fees. This is such a contradiction!” Congress state unit chief Pritam Singh told HT on Thursday.