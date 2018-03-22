Rs 1 lakh withdrawn illegally from Uttarakhand HC judge’s daughter’s account

The daughter of a sitting Uttarakhand High Court judge has alleged that a sum of Rs 1 lakh has been illegally withdrawn from her bank account by fraudsters in Delhi.

Ishika Bisht, a practising lawyer and daughter of Justice VK Bisht, filed a police complaint a Mallital police station based on which an FIR has been lodged against unknown person under Section 379 of the IPC and Section 66 of Information and Technology (IT) Act.

Station house officer (SHO), Mallital Kotwali, Vipin Chand Pant said they received the FIR through e-mail. In her complaint, Ishika, a resident of CDO block, Mallital in Nainital said that she has a savings account in the State Bank of India’s Mallital branch. On March 21, ten withdrawals, each of Rs 10,000, were made from her account at two ATMs in Delhi. The withdrawals were made from ATMS located in Lado Sarai and Maidan Garhi area of national capital, she said in her complaint.

Contacted, Manish Chaudhry, manager, Mallital SBI, said they have provided all the information to the police.

SHO Pant said a special operations group (SOG) has been formed and sent to Delhi to investigate into the matter.