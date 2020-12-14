Sherwood College: Uttarakhand police books 50 people including principal

dehradun

Uttarakhand police on Monday booked over 50 people including the current principal of Nainital’s famous Sherwood College for not allowing an interim principal to take charge despite court orders.

“We have registered an FIR against Amandeep Sandhu (the current principal of Sherwood College) and 50 unidentified persons under section 147 (punishment for rioting), section 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) and section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” said Vijay Mehta, in-charge of Tallital police station in the district.

Famous personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Kabir Bedi, Ram Kapoor, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw have been the alumni of this college.

Over the weekend, there was police deployment on the college campus after newly appointed interim principal, Peter Emmanuel, went to take charge but was denied entry by college staff.

In October, Amandeep Sandhu was suspended by the college’s management over various issues including a pending inquiry into allegations of lapses in statutory compliances; and Emmanuel was appointed as interim principal.

“In October, when I went to take charge, entry was denied to me. I had then moved the high court and went again on Saturday with the court’s orders and police protection. But when I reached the campus, it was locked with all the staff assembled at the gate and not allowing me to take charge,” said Emmanuel.

He added that all legal procedures would be followed if the current principal and college staff do not let him take charge of the college.

The Sherwood Diocesan College Society is run by the Diocese of Agra, (Church of North India) since 1976. Emmanuel was appointed as an interim principal by the chairman of the Sherwood Diocesan College Society.

Speaking about the charges, Sandhu said, “A case regarding who will get the Society’s chairmanship with the authority to appoint the principal of the college has been continuing in the lower court and high court for a few years. The Bishop of Agra is not the legal chairman of the Society and he is imposing himself. An interim principal has been appointed bypassing the legal process using a shortcut while the matter is subjudice.”

The dispute started in 1976 after the Lucknow diocese was divided into two parts, Lucknow and Agra, with the latter covering western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.