Three people killed after car falls into river in Uttarakhand’s Nainital

dehradun

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 12:44 IST

Three persons were killed after their car fell into a river about 150 metres below the road at Suyalbari in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district on Friday night, officials said.

Two bodies were recovered in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday and another one on Saturday morning by a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police personnel, they added.

“We received the information about the accident at around 10:30 pm. A team was sent to Suyalbari, where the car had fallen into the river,” said Praveen Alok, media-in-charge, SDRF.

“Two bodies were recovered in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday at 1:30 pm and another one on Saturday morning,” he added.

The deceased have been identified as Mohan Singh, Dhiraj Singh, and Prabhash Singh.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accident victims were going to Kanda in Bageshwar district from Haldwani town in Nainital district after attending a funeral. On the way, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into a river 150 metres below the road,” Alok said.

“The bodies have been handed over to the police for post-mortem examination,” he added.