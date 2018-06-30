UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s father hospitalised in Uttarakhand for constipation

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s father, Anand Singh Bisht was admitted to the emergency unit of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh on Friday after he complained of stomach illness.

A retired forest department employee, Bisht hails from Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand.

AIIMS management informed that he was admitted on complaint of constipation and dehydration.

“He had constipation and also suffered dehydration. But, its not new. He was earlier admitted at a private hospital in Dehradun and also in Delhi due to similar reasons. And we are carefully analysing his medical condition,” Professor Ravi Kant, director of AIIMS Rishikesh said.

He rejected speculations about Bisht having liver problems. “There’s no issue with his liver. He is fragile and needs routine medical care,” the director said.

Sources said Bisht’s condition is better. “He was admitted on Friday evening in emergency. But his condition is stable now,” a hospital staff said requesting anonymity as the person was not supposed to talk to media.

Dr Mukesh Tripathi, chief medical superintendent (CMS) at the hospital is supervising the Bisht’s treatment.

“We are using the best of technology and medical practices to provide relief to him (Bisht),” Prof Kant told media persons.

Bisht was earlier admitted to Himalayan Institute of Hospital Institute Hospital Trust in Jolly Grant on the outskirts of Dehradun. He then suffered dehydration.

Adityanath, a six-time parliamentarian, hails from Panchur village in Pauri Garhwal district and has done graduation from Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal Central University. At the age of 22, he became a disciple of Mahant Avaidyanath of Gorakhpur-based Gorakhnath Peeth, and went on to become its head priest.