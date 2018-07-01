Uttarakhand BJP attacks school principal, Congress

After the Congress came to the support of school principal Uttara Pant Bahuguna, who is accused of misbehaving with chief minister TS Rawat, the BJP on Sunday attacked the teacher and the opposition party.

At a press conference in the state capital, BJP state unit spokesperson Munna Singh Chauhan said the teacher was served a notice in 2016 for remaining absent from work for over a year. “Misbehaving isn’t new to her,” the BJP leader said.

“She remained absent from services for over a year in 2016 and was served notice too. On various occasions, her behaviour wasn’t found appropriate. She continuously disrespected the CM at the event,” Chauhan told the media.

She was suspended on the order of the CM for attending the event without knowledge of the education department.

Along with targeting Bahuguna, who is a principal in government primary school in Uttarkashi, the ruling party also attacked the Congress for coming to her rescue.

“Where was the Congress when she was abandoned the school for a year? Why didn’t they take action against her?” he asked.

Chauhan said 90% of the teachers in hills want posting in plain districts, but not every teacher can be entertained.

When questioned about the CM’s wife Sunita Rawat, who is posted in Dehradun district for the past two decades, Chauhan said, “The cadre district cannot be changed for teachers.”

“Many teachers have not taken promotion and other benefits because they do not want transfer. Every teacher is provided a cadre district during joining. She could have denied joining Uttarkashi then. As per rules, she cannot be transferred to any other district,” he said.

Terming Bahuguna’s behavior as gross indiscipline, he said, “Every government employee has to take prior permission of senior officers to attend such an event. No such permission was sought by her. And to top it, she crossed limits and misbehaved,” he said.

The BJP spokesperson said the Congress was showing concern for the teacher but what did they do during their last tenure for her.

“This incident wouldn’t have happened had the Congress taken care of the teacher during their government,” he said.