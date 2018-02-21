Uttarakhand IAS body comes out in support of Delhi chief secretary

The Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Association, Uttarakhand cadre, On Wednesday issued a statement in support of Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash, who was allegedly assaulted by legislators of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday.

“The outrageous and shocking event is not only a dent on the rule of law but will also hinder the natural and impartial functioning of the civil services,” the association said in a press release.

The release further read: “The Uttarakhand IAS Association strongly stands in solidarity with the chief secretary of Delhi and demands strict legal action against immediate arrest of the culprits.”

On Tuesday, Prakash alleged that an assault on him at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence was “premeditated” and a “conspiracy” of all those who were present at a meeting on Monday night.

In his police complaint, Prakash alleged that Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 11 AAP MLAs were present at the meeting at the CM’s residence where they threatened to “implicate” him in false cases if the issue of releasing TV advertisements about the AAP government’s achievements was not resolved. He also claimed he was roughed up.