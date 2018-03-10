Uttarakhand’s focus is on industrial development, says Madan Kaushik

Government spokesperson and cabinet minister Madan Kaushik said the BJP government, which took over reins of the state in March 2017, has been propelling the state on the agenda of industrial growth. HT spoke to him on a number of aspects of industrial development in Uttarakhand.

Has the industrial growth become static in the state?

No, the present government is committed to the development of industries in the state. We have taken a number of steps to improve and enhance the single window system in which investors and entrepreneurs do not have to face any hassles.

What steps are being taken for promotion of industries in the state?

We already have industrial estates in the major cities like Dehradun, Haridwar, Rudrapur, Pantnagar, Sitarganj and there are plans to set up more industrial estates. Non polluting industries will be set up in the hill regions of the state. The government will enhance the textile hub as well as the pharma zones. Many foreign investors have also shown interest in investing in our state.

It is being said that the investors and entrepreneurs might migrate from the state as the special industrial package has ended?

Entrepreneurs want to do business in Uttarakhand due to a number of factors like low crime rate and business friendly atmosphere. Talks of migration by entrepreneurs are not verified as most of them have expressed faith in the policies of the government, saying that they will work here for the betterment of Uttarakhand and the country.