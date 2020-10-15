e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / 10 lakh construction workers will soon be registered by Labour Welfare Board: Manish Sisodia

10 lakh construction workers will soon be registered by Labour Welfare Board: Manish Sisodia

Sisodia held his first meeting with the Labour Board and officials of the department and directed them to remove bottlenecks that prevented construction workers from getting registered and verified.

delhi Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 22:59 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
New Delhi
Manish Sisodia promises registration of 10 lakh construction workers under Labour Welfare Board
Manish Sisodia promises registration of 10 lakh construction workers under Labour Welfare Board(PTI)
         

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday took charge of the Labour department of Delhi government and set an ambitious target of registration of 10 lakh construction workers with the Labour Welfare Board in the coming months.

He asserted that every single construction worker in Delhi will be registered with the Board and the government will ease the registration process.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal effected change in his cabinet, relieving Sisodia’s predecessor Gopal Rai of the charge of the Labour department to enable him to focus on the Environment department amid rising air pollution levels in Delhi.

After taking over the additional charge, Sisodia held his first meeting with the Labour Board and officials of the department and directed them to remove bottlenecks that prevented construction workers from getting registered and verified.

“Construction workers are the city builders of our nation and it is our responsibility to serve them. In Delhi, not a single worker should be left unregistered,” he said.

Sisodia thanked the Chief Minister for entrusting him with responsibility of the important portfolio, and took stock of the ongoing works.

The Delhi Government will run a large-scale campaign to ensure 10 lakh construction workers are registered in the coming months. This will ensure that they can avail benefits in an orderly and timely fashion, he said.

He also said his priority was to ensure immediate verification of the pending 66,000 workers and put an efficient system in place for new registrations and verifications in the coming months.

Delhi Government provides various schemes and benefits under the Building and Other Constructions Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act. To avail these benefits, the workers have to get registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. 

Currently, there are 52,000 members of the Board who are registered and verified. Another 66,000 are registered but their verification is pending, said an official statement.

tags
top news
‘If agreements aren’t honoured...:’ Jaishankar explains stand-off with China
‘If agreements aren’t honoured...:’ Jaishankar explains stand-off with China
BJP leader allegedly shoots man dead in presence of officials in UP
BJP leader allegedly shoots man dead in presence of officials in UP
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP Highlights: KXIP beat RCB by 8 wickets
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP Highlights: KXIP beat RCB by 8 wickets
CBI questions family members of 4 accused in Hathras rape case
CBI questions family members of 4 accused in Hathras rape case
Luv Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha’s son, in Congress’ final list for Bihar polls
Luv Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha’s son, in Congress’ final list for Bihar polls
Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, other J&K political parties team up for Article 370
Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, other J&K political parties team up for Article 370
‘Easy to give speeches, need 56-inch chest to work for poor’: JP Nadda
‘Easy to give speeches, need 56-inch chest to work for poor’: JP Nadda
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In