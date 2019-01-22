13,000 jobs up for grab at Delhi government’s 2-day job fair

Delhi employment minister Gopal Rai on Monday said the government will fill all vacant posts in its departments once it is empowered to transfer, post and recruit bureaucrats within the system.

Inaugurating a job fair organised by the employment department of the Delhi government, the minister said over 13,000 youth will be recruited at the two-day event in which 76 private companies are participating.

“There are thousands of posts lying vacant in different departments of the Delhi government, but it is not able to fill them due to lack of powers in service matters,” Rai said at the job fair held at the Thyagraj stadium.

Whether the Delhi government or the office of the lieutenant-governor has the power regarding service matters is yet to be decided by the court, which has reserved its judgment.

“If the government gets powers in service matters, the vacancies in various Delhi government departments will be filled up expeditiously,” said the minister.

A government official said out of 13,000 jobs up for grab at the fair, 11,000 are for freshers. It includes 335 reserved vacancies for women candidates, he maintained.

Around 30,000 to 40,000 youngsters are expected to attend the job fair, the fourth job fair organised by the government, since the first one held in December 2015.

