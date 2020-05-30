e-paper
Delhi News / 2 neighbours beat salesman to death in Delhi's Sagarpur

2 neighbours beat salesman to death in Delhi’s Sagarpur

The problem began on Sunday when Yadav stopped Karan, 20, and a 16-year-old boy, from creating ruckus outside his house.

delhi Updated: May 30, 2020 08:23 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Two neighbours, including a minor, allegedly bludgeoned a 24-year-old man to death with bricks in West Delhi’s Sagarpur on Wednesday, days days after he had an argument with them. Both the suspects have been arrested. Krishna Yadav, who worked as a salesman in Karol Bagh, lived with his family.

The problem began on Sunday when Yadav stopped Karan, 20, and a 16-year-old boy, from creating ruckus outside his house. On Wednesday, the duo “began pelting stones at his home. When Yadav stepped out, they pelted stones at him ,” said the officer. Yadav was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

