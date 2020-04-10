32 booked for not wearing masks in public places in north-west Delhi

delhi

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 19:27 IST

As many as 32 people have been booked for stepping out of their homes without wearing masks in the northwest region of the national capital amid the coronavirus lockdown, Delhi Police said on Friday.

FIRs have been registered against 32 people in the matter.

This comes after the Delhi government, on Wednesday, made it compulsory for people to wear face masks in public places to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of coronavirus substantially. Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth mask shall be eligible too,” Kejriwal said while announcing the decision in a tweet.

Earlier today, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed that the number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital had surged to 720.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)