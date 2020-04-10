e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / 32 booked for not wearing masks in public places in north-west Delhi

32 booked for not wearing masks in public places in north-west Delhi

Earlier today, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed that the number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital had surged to 720.

delhi Updated: Apr 10, 2020 19:27 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
The Delhi government on Wednesday made it compulsory for people to wear face masks in public places to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The Delhi government on Wednesday made it compulsory for people to wear face masks in public places to prevent the spread of coronavirus.(PTI photo )
         

As many as 32 people have been booked for stepping out of their homes without wearing masks in the northwest region of the national capital amid the coronavirus lockdown, Delhi Police said on Friday.

FIRs have been registered against 32 people in the matter.

This comes after the Delhi government, on Wednesday, made it compulsory for people to wear face masks in public places to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of coronavirus substantially. Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth mask shall be eligible too,” Kejriwal said while announcing the decision in a tweet.

Earlier today, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed that the number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital had surged to 720.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

tags
top news
3 more Delhi areas under Covid-19 hard lockdown over Tablighi Jamaat cases; complete list
3 more Delhi areas under Covid-19 hard lockdown over Tablighi Jamaat cases; complete list
An unfair, unworkable testing model | HT Editorial
An unfair, unworkable testing model | HT Editorial
India reports 37 Covid-19 deaths, 896 cases in 24 hours; biggest jump in a day
India reports 37 Covid-19 deaths, 896 cases in 24 hours; biggest jump in a day
LIVE| Compulsory to wear masks outside home in Gurugram
LIVE| Compulsory to wear masks outside home in Gurugram
Apple has a 30-day plan to keep your kids entertained during the lockdown
Apple has a 30-day plan to keep your kids entertained during the lockdown
‘It was tough’: When Joginder Sharma was ‘scared’ during COVID-19 duty
‘It was tough’: When Joginder Sharma was ‘scared’ during COVID-19 duty
Auto giants now offer discounts on cars for healthcare workers fighting Covid-19
Auto giants now offer discounts on cars for healthcare workers fighting Covid-19
Good Friday prayers held online as churches stay shut due to lockdown
Good Friday prayers held online as churches stay shut due to lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

delhi news