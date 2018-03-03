5 killed in road accidents in Delhi on Holi, drink-driving challans increase to 1,918

Five persons were killed in road accidents in Delhi on Friday when the city was celebrating Holi, but the police say the number is not unusual as two fatalities were not related to festivities.

Last year, two people had died in road accidents on Holi and the city reported a daily average of four deaths in road accidents in 2017.

All the five accidents on Friday involved motorcycles and two of the victims were pedestrians, said Garima Bhatnagar, joint commissioner of police (traffic). Last year, two motorists had received serious injuries on Holi and had succumbed two days later, the officer said.

Two deaths occurred between 2am and 4am on Friday, but Bhatnagar said they were unlikely to be related to Holi celebrations. However, three other accidents could be related to the festivities and police probe is on, the officer said.

There was also a considerable increase in number of motorists caught for drink-driving on Friday. Compared to 1,418 drunk drivers prosecuted on Holi last year, Friday saw traffic police dish out challans to 1,918 drunk motorists, data released by the traffic police showed.

Challan data showed prosecutions until 4pm on Friday as compared to the prosecutions until 5pm on Holi day in 2017.

Overall, the traffic challans witnessed a decrease. While 11,570 challans were issued on Holi in 2017, Friday saw the traffic police prosecute 9,305 motorists.

These included 1,164 motorcyclists who were triple riding and 4,634 who were riding without helmets. The traffic police also seized 1,142 vehicles.