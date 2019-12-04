62-yr-old Delhi doctor shoots woman dead over affair, then kills himself: Cops

delhi

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 11:54 IST

A 62-year-old doctor shot dead a 55-year-old woman in a car in Delhi’s Rohini area before using the licensed revolver to shoot himself, police said after finding two dead bodies in a white Volkswagen Vento car on Wednesday morning.

SD Mishra, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini), identified the dead doctor as a general physician of a hospital in Rohini and the woman he allegedly shot dead as the managing director (MD) of a nursing home associated with the same hospital.

“The doctor and the MD were in a relationship. The woman wanted the doctor to marry him. That demand led to the murder and suicide,” the DCP said based on the initial probe.

While the police are yet to verify the family background of the woman, the doctor was a married man with two children, said the DCP. His son is a doctor in another state while his daughter is a doctor in another part of the city, the DCP added.

The bodies were found by a passerby around 7.45 am on an isolated stretch of a road in Rohini Sector 13, the DCP said. “The car’s ignition was on and the doors were locked from inside. We had to break open a window to gain access to the bodies,” said the DCP.

The woman was shot in her chest while the doctor had shot himself in his head, the officer said.