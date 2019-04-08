65-year-old farmer bludgeoned to death in Tajpur village

A 65-year-old farmer was found bludgeoned to death in his cattle shed in Tajpur village of Alipur on Sunday morning, the police said.

Ruling out the role of local gangs in the murder that took place in a village that has been at the centre of Delhi’s gang wars, the police said that the killer(s) might have been known to the victim, whose body was found in the shed located a few hundred metres from the house, since there seemed to be no sign of a forced entry.

According to the police, Randheer Singh lived with his family in Tajpur. His daughters and sons are married, Gaurav Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (outer-north district), said.

Since Singh was into farming as well as reared a few buffaloes, he would spend his nights at the cattle shed, away from his family. According to the DCP, Singh had gone to sleep around 9pm on Saturday. According to Singh’s son-in-law, Dharmpal, the murder was noticed around 5am on Sunday when Singh’s son visited the cattle shed to help his father feed the buffaloes.

“Singh’s son knocked on the door of the cattle shed, but there was no response from inside. He then checked inside to find his father’s body next to his bed. There were deep injuries to his head,” Dharampal said.

The local residents then found Singh’s bloodied farm tools lying next to his body. The police, however, will wait for the autopsy report to determine if Singh was also shot. An investigator said robbery as a motive was unlikely as the crime spot seemed untouched and no buffaloes were missing. The police have registered a murder case at the Alipur police station and are speaking to Singh’s relatives to probe if there was any personal enmity.

“We have certain leads and hope to crack the murder case soon,” the DCP said.

