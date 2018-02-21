AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan surrenders after alleged assault on Delhi chief secy, Kejriwal’s adviser questioned

AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan surrendered on Wednesday in connection with an alleged assault on Delhi’s chief secretary that has spiked tension between Arvind Kejriwal’s three-year-old government and the city’s bureaucracy.

Khan is the second legislator of the ruling party to be held by Delhi Police for the alleged manhandling of chief secretary Anshu Prakash at a meeting in chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Monday night. Late Tuesday, police arrested Prakash Jarwal, the party legislator from Deoli in south Delhi.

Kejriwal’s adviser, VK Jain, was questioned for three hours on Wednesday since he was present at the meeting, police said.

“Today (Wednesday) at around 11.30am, Sh. Amanatullah, Hon’ble MLA of Okhla has been detained at Jamia Nagar Police Station in connection with investigation of case FIR No. 54 of PS Civil Lines regarding assault on Chief Secretary, Delhi,” a police statement said.

Prakash has accused the Okhla MLA and others of dealing “several blows with fists” to his head and temple for refusing to comply with their demand to release TV advertisements highlighting the achievements of the government, which had recently completed three years in office.

An FIR was registered against Khan and others after Prakash filed a complaint saying the attack on him was “premeditated” and a “conspiracy”.

Delhi’s ruling AAP has refuted allegations against it as “baseless” and accused Prakash of working at the “behest of the BJP”. The party said the chief secretary — a 1986-batch IAS officer of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre — made casteist remarks.

Faced with criticism, party leader Ashutosh said on Tuesday there was no evidence to back the chief secretary’s allegations, asserting AAP legislators were being selectively targeted.

HC not to intervene

Hearing a plea, the Delhi high court refused judicial intervention in the case.

“They (police) will take action in accordance with law. We will wait for the final outcome,” the bench said, adding that both sides involved in the incident have a different stories according to media reports.

The agenda of the controversial meeting at the CM’s residence remains unclear, with Prakash claiming he was questioned about the AAP government’s publicity drive and the party saying the official was called to discuss complaints on ration distribution.

CM Kejriwal has not spoken on the alleged assault, which prompted bureaucrats to demand an apology from the ruling party.

Officers serving with the Delhi government often find themselves in the crossfire between the Centre-appointed lieutenant governor and the elected government.

The problem arises from Delhi’s unique status as a Union Territory functioning as the Capital, with the state government having no say in matters of police, public order and land, which are under the control of the L-G.

(With agency inputs)