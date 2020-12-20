AAP to hold door-to-door campaign to highlight Rs 2,400 crore scam in MCDs

delhi

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 23:56 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday said they will organise protest marches and hold door-to-door campaigns across all 272 municipal wards in the city on Tuesday to protest against the alleged misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 2,400 crore by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-run civic bodies in Delhi.

The BJP, however, dismissed the allegations as “baseless”.

“AAP will take out padyatras in all 272 wards in Delhi on December 22 to highlight the Rs 2,500 crore scam in BJP-ruled MCDs. AAP workers will meet with the people in all wards and will inform them about this scam . They will visit every house to expose the BJP and its misdeeds in front of the people of Delhi. When BJP is claiming that there has been no scam in MCD, why are the party leaders scared of a CBI investigation into the matter,” said the AAP in-charge of municipal affairs Durgesh Pathak.

On Friday, the Delhi Assembly had passed a resolution demanding a CBI probe into the matter.

Delhi BJP’s spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “This is a baseless allegation. The purpose of daily propaganda by the AAP leaders is to malign the image of the BJP which rules all three MCDs. The AAP leaders themselves know that there has been no scam and that is the reason the Kejriwal government is not officially writing to the CBI for an inquiry.”

The party has alleged that the north MCD waived off Rs 2,400 crore rent due from the south MCD, resulting in a loss to the public exchequer. The north civic body has denied any wrongdoing.

The north civic body’s mayor, Jai Prakash deemed the allegations baseless and a diversionary tactic.

The Delhi government has also launched an inquiry into the allegations. The inquiry will be headed by an official of the rank of an additional chief secretary.