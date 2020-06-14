e-paper
Amit Shah holds crucial meeting on Delhi’s Covid-19 situation with Arvind Kejriwal

On Saturday, Delhi added 2,134 new coronavirus disease cases, the second highest number of cases it has added in a 24-hour period.

delhi Updated: Jun 14, 2020 11:21 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives for a meeting with Amit Shah in Delhi.
A crucial meeting to discuss the Covid-19 situation in Delhi begun on Sunday morning. The meeting has been called by Home Minister Amit Shah, and is being attended by Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Officials of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) are also present in the meeting.

On Saturday, Delhi added 2,134 new coronavirus disease cases, the second highest number of cases it has added in a 24-hour period (the highest was on Friday, 2,137).

The meeting comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting in which he discussed the situation in Delhi. Shah and Union health minister Harsh Vardhan was present in the meeting.

PM Modi will meet chief ministers of different states on June 16 and 17 to discuss the Covid-19 situation in their respective states. The meeting with Kejriwal will take place on June 17 along with chief ministers of those states that are seeing a sharp rise in the number of cases.

With the fresh spike in cases, Delhi’s tally crossed the 36,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,214, authorities said.

It was the second consecutive day when the number of reported cases breached the 2,000-mark. On Friday, Delhi had witnessed 2,137 cases,the highest single-day spike in the national capital.

As many as 57 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours (between Friday and Saturday).

So far as many as 14,945 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated to another country, while there are 22,742 active cases, a health bulletin from Delhi health department said on Saturday.

