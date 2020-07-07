e-paper
Delhi News

Andhra man cheats Delhi nurse of ₹34 lakh on promise of marriage, held

delhi Updated: Jul 07, 2020 23:25 IST
The Delhi Police Tuesday said they had arrested a 40-year-old man from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh for allegedly cheating a 32-year-old nurse of a government hospital of around ₹34 lakh after befriending her on social media and promising to marry her.

The man, identified as Mohammad Sadiq Imran, had tricked the woman into transferring the money into his bank accounts by telling her that he wanted to start a hotel business before their wedding. He started the hotel business using the money. But when the business incurred losses, he backtracked on his marriage promise, stopped all communications with the woman and never returned her money, police officers associate with the case said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said the woman approached the Mehrauli police station on March 17 and filed a complaint of cheating against the man.

“Identifying himself as a businessman in Vijayawada, Imran befriended the woman in 2018. They exchanged their phone numbers and started talking. After sometime, he proposed to her,” said DCP Thakur

“Once he had her trust, Imran told her about his hotel business plan and tricked her into transferring around ₹34 lakh to him. But when his business failed, he started avoiding her calls. When the woman realised that she was cheated, she filed a case,” said an investigator.

During the probe, the officer said the investigating team identified the suspect and his address through technical surveillance. A team went to Vijayawada and arrested Imran last week. No recovery has been made from Imran since he invested the money in the business, the officer said.

