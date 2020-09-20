e-paper
Delhi News / Announcement of new Delhi BJP team likely by end of September

Announcement of new Delhi BJP team likely by end of September

The BJP, which has been in power in all the three municipal corporations for the past 13 years, has been under attack from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for its poor performance

delhi Updated: Sep 20, 2020 12:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta.
Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta.(PTI)
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to announce its new state team by the end of this month. While the state unit has partially announced its new team in the first week of September with the appointments of district and ward-level in-charge, the announcement of the state-level team was deferred.

With other political parties starting preparations for the municipal elections, senior BJP leaders are of the opinion that the work at the grassroot level must start early. The BJP, which has been in power in all the three municipal corporations for the past 13 years, has been under attack from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over its performance.

The rejig, party members said, has been long overdue. Former Delhi BJP president and northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari’s tenure—Tiwari was appointed the state chief in December 2016—was extended due to the assembly elections earlier this year, and later due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the current state unit chief Adesh Gupta took charge in June, he couldn’t announce his team due to the outbreak of the pandemic. In September, Gupta announced the appointment of district and ward-level in-charges. A senior BJP leader said, “Now that he has tested positive for Covid, the process will get further delayed. The new state team is likely to be announced by the end of this month.”

The biggest challenge for the BJP, which was limited to single-digit seats in the recent assembly elections, is to regain the lost ground. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 62 seats while BJP got just eight seats in the elections held earlier this year.

While the BJP has been out of power in the Delhi assembly, the saffron party has been ruling the three civic bodies for 13 years. Despite perceived anti-incumbency sentiments in 2017, the party won 184 seats, 46 seats more than it had won in 2012, in the three municipal elections.

Another senior leader said, “We need to start an aggressive campaign at the earliest. Though we started the dengue awareness campaign in August, the AAP-led Delhi government has started its own campaign. We will have to counter it.”

