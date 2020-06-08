Election Commission staffer tests positive for Covid-19 in Delhi

india

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 12:42 IST

An official at the Election Commission of India (ECI) has tested positive for Covid-19 in Delhi, news agency ANI reported on Monday. This comes amid reports of government officials testing positive for coronavirus across the nation amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, a NITI Aayog official was reported positive for coronavirus. A floor of NITI Aayog’s Delhi’s office was sealed for sanitation after the staffer tested positive for Covid-19.

Delhi: One official at the Election Commission of India's office has tested positive for #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/b2b7onqmFK — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

On June 2, at least 13 employees at Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s office, Raj Niwas, tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), an official spokesperson said.

Baijal tweeted out saying, “Deeply concerned about health of officials of my secretariat who tested positive for COVID-19 Health of all officials is stable & is being closely monitored. All of these officials were working tirelessly in these difficult times shoulder to shoulder with other frontline workers.”

At least two officials working with the external affairs ministry tested positive for coronavirus last month. While one official who tested positive worked as a consultant in the ministry’s Central Europe (CE) division in New Delhi, the other staffer worked as a legal officer in the law division, news agency Reuters reported.