e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Delhi News / Anti-CAA protest springs up at Nizamuddin

Anti-CAA protest springs up at Nizamuddin

delhi Updated: Jan 27, 2020 23:59 IST
Harikrishnan Nair
Harikrishnan Nair
Hindustantimes
         

The Capital witnessed another round-the-clock protest against the new citizenship law and the possibility of a pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Sunday, this time at Nizamuddin.

The protesters were mostly residents from the nearby Nizamuddin Basti. They occupied the footpath outside the Shiv temple close to the Lodhi Road flyover on Lala Lajpat Rai Road.

According to the police, 50 to 60 people gathered outside the temple from 5pm on Sunday to protest. By late night, the numbers increased to 300-400, and many of them came onto the main road, disrupting traffic.

Anticipating another Shaheen Bagh-like situation that could potentially choke a vital road, police were deployed to contain the protesters.

“Additional force was called in and the protestors were removed from the road and contained on the space outside the temple,” said deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal.

The gathering had women, men and children participants. While the women and young children sat beneath tarpaulin, the men formed a ring around them.

Police, armed with lathis, some wearing protective gear like helmets and body armour, were at the site. Barricades were put up to prevent protesters from disrupting traffic.

The deployment led to a flurry of chatter on social media, with some claims that there was heavy police presence, and that they were armed with tear gas guns. This attracted more people to the protest site, after which slogans were raised against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, the NRC and the Delhi Police.

“We had planned to protest since last month. Some of our elders had gone to the police to seek permission for the protest in the last few days, but were denied each time,” said a protester who was distributing tea for free. “But today some of us got on to the footpath and began the protest.”

When asked who was organising the protest, most said it was a spontaneous protest and there was no one “in-charge” as such. One person who was managing the entrance to the protest site led HT to speak to a local resident who identified himself with his first name, Adil.

“We have over 300 people protesting,” he said. “We had no issues with the police, they did not stop us from protesting,” Adil said on Sunday.

On Monday, DCP Biswal said they urged the people to call off their agitation. “There are still around 200 protesters present outside the temple. Around 70 police personnel are deployed. No permission has been given for the demonstration, as the area is not meant for such events,” he said.

top news
‘Inappropriate’: LS Speaker on European Parliament’s resolutions on CAA
‘Inappropriate’: LS Speaker on European Parliament’s resolutions on CAA
Amit Shah asked Kejriwal for his stand on Sharjeel. He responds with 3 barbs
Amit Shah asked Kejriwal for his stand on Sharjeel. He responds with 3 barbs
‘Leave him, leave him’: Amit Shah as crowd pummels man for anti-CAA slogans
‘Leave him, leave him’: Amit Shah as crowd pummels man for anti-CAA slogans
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
BJP’s ‘tukde’ charge at Shaheen Bagh vs Yashwant Sinha’s ‘drama’ jibe on CAA
BJP’s ‘tukde’ charge at Shaheen Bagh vs Yashwant Sinha’s ‘drama’ jibe on CAA
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Delhi News