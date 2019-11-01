e-paper
Friday, Nov 01, 2019

Bag found at Delhi airport tests positive for RDX in initial checks

The black colour trolley bag lying unattended in the arrival area of Terminal 3 was noticed by a CISF jawan, at around 1 am, who alerted his seniors.

delhi Updated: Nov 01, 2019 11:17 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An unattended bag found at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport early Friday is suspected to be carrying explosive RDX, said security agency CISF after initial checks.
An unattended bag found at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport early Friday is suspected to be carrying explosive RDX, said security agency CISF after initial Explosive Vapour Detector (EVD) check came out positive and a dog guide gave a ‘positive signal’.

The black colour trolley bag lying unattended in the arrival area of Terminal 3 was noticed by a CISF jawan, at around 1 am, who alerted his seniors. “Immediately, EVD check of the same was carried out and found positive signal of RDX inside the bag. The baggage was also checked by Dog ‘Guide’, which also gave positive signal for explosive, CISF statement said.

The area was cordoned off and passenger movement stopped as the bag was taken to a cooling pity at an isolation area with the help of Threat Containment Vehicle (TCV). Thereafter, complete search and sweeping of the arrival area was carried out by the CISF. Movement of passengers and vehicles was resorted at around 3.30 am.

As standard operation procedure, the suspected explosive will be kept in the cooling pit for the next 24 hours and checked after that.

The incident caused panic among passengers who were not allowed to exit the terminal for sometime.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 11:02 IST

