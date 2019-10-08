e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019

Bizman’s chain snatched near Shanti Van in early morning incident

delhi Updated: Oct 08, 2019 22:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Two bike-borne snatchers chased a businessman, who was riding a motorcycle, and snatched his gold chain near Shanti Van in north Delhi on Tuesday morning.

A case of snatching was registered at the Kotwali police station. Police are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed around the incident spot to identify and nab the snatchers.

Businessman Balwinder Sahni, who has a glass-fitting business, was riding his motorcycle towards central Delhi from his home in east Delhi’s West Vinod Nagar. Around 7.30am, Sahni crossed the Geeta Colony flyover and had reached near Shanti Van when two men on a bike chased and overtook him. The pillion rider snatched Sahni’s gold chain and fled. The suspects were wearing helmets, the police said.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 22:34 IST

top news
‘Will make us even stronger’: Rajnath after India gets its first Rafale jet
‘Will make us even stronger’: Rajnath after India gets its first Rafale jet
Oct 08, 2019 22:58 IST
‘Don’t ever dare to betray Shiv Sainiks’: Uddhav’s Dussehra message
‘Don’t ever dare to betray Shiv Sainiks’: Uddhav’s Dussehra message
Oct 08, 2019 22:53 IST
Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad defends Kashmir remarks that angered India
Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad defends Kashmir remarks that angered India
Oct 08, 2019 17:57 IST
‘JD(S) a broken house’: BJP predicts more exits from Kumaraswamy’s party
‘JD(S) a broken house’: BJP predicts more exits from Kumaraswamy’s party
Oct 08, 2019 20:23 IST
‘Our leader walked away’: Salman Khurshid on what’s ailing Congress
‘Our leader walked away’: Salman Khurshid on what’s ailing Congress
Oct 08, 2019 16:00 IST
After receiving India’s first Rafale jet, Rajnath takes off for sortie
After receiving India’s first Rafale jet, Rajnath takes off for sortie
Oct 08, 2019 21:29 IST
‘Money can’t buy class’: Fans slam Hardik for cheeky b’day wish for Zaheer
‘Money can’t buy class’: Fans slam Hardik for cheeky b’day wish for Zaheer
Oct 08, 2019 17:20 IST
Here’s how WhatsApp’s Dark Mode and self-destructing messages work
Here’s how WhatsApp’s Dark Mode and self-destructing messages work
Oct 08, 2019 12:53 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
Delhi News