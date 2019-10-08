Bizman’s chain snatched near Shanti Van in early morning incident

delhi

Two bike-borne snatchers chased a businessman, who was riding a motorcycle, and snatched his gold chain near Shanti Van in north Delhi on Tuesday morning.

A case of snatching was registered at the Kotwali police station. Police are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed around the incident spot to identify and nab the snatchers.

Businessman Balwinder Sahni, who has a glass-fitting business, was riding his motorcycle towards central Delhi from his home in east Delhi’s West Vinod Nagar. Around 7.30am, Sahni crossed the Geeta Colony flyover and had reached near Shanti Van when two men on a bike chased and overtook him. The pillion rider snatched Sahni’s gold chain and fled. The suspects were wearing helmets, the police said.

